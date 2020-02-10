Riddick Moss makes Mojo Rawley a 24/7 WWE champion

Advertisement

The WWE 24/7 title can change hands at any time. Mojo Rawley was the champion who came to Raw this week, but he had to take care of his back.

Street Profits had a tag team match against Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss this week. It wasn’t long before Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins secured victory and were able to celebrate in the crowd.

Suddenly Riddick Moss rolled up Mojo Rawley and he pinned him for a three-point calculation. The referee was far too late to count.

Mojo Rawley had recently brought Riddick Moss to Raw. This was a sudden breakup of this team on Raw. Now Moss is the WWE 24/7 champion.

