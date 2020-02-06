Rick Scott announces a constitutional amendment that will raise the electoral threshold for in-house impeachment

Advertisement

Senator Rick Scott speaks to reporters during an interruption of impeachment against President Trump in Washington on January 23, 2020. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) Announced on Thursday that he would introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the threshold for vote in the House of Representatives and to approve impeachment proceedings against three-fifths of the Chamber, rather than a simple majority.

“An act that is as divisive as the impeachment process must have bipartisan support and overwhelming support,” Scott said in a statement. “It may be more difficult for both parties to use the process our founders launched as a last resort against a tyrannical leader as a tool for the tyranny of the political majority.”

Scott’s proposal comes a day after President Trump was acquitted of two impeachment lawsuits against the Senate. The vote of the House of Representatives to approve the articles was almost entirely partisan. A Democrat voted against, while Mitt Romney (R., Utah) was the only senator to break through his party’s ranks and vote for the President’s conviction.

“The Democrats used the impeachment process as an instrument to hurt President Trump regardless of the outcome of the Senate process,” said Scott. “It is a dangerous precedent and the process has to change.”

Trump has repeatedly described the impeachment process as “witch hunt” and “kidding”. The President is expected to discuss the acquittal of the impeachment procedure on Thursday afternoon in public statements.

“I think he’ll also talk about how horribly he was treated and, you know, maybe people should pay for it,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News in advance of the statements.

