Rick and Morty Releases First Season 4 Footage - Watch New Clip

Can we get a “Wubalubadubdub” up here? Throughout Rick and Morty’s comedian-con panel in San Diego on Friday, the Grownup Swim comedy released the main footage from its (painfully) long-awaited fourth season, which will premiere in November.

And there are many intergalactic gimmicks to look forward to, because the present has only recently been renewed for 70 episodes – an announcement that Dan Harmon shared about protecting his bathroom for … purposes.

This clip is the most important new footage that Rick and Morty Followers have received since November 2017, when Grownup Swim released a two-minute video entitled “The Poop In My Pants” that gave an emotional insight into how Mr. Poopybutthole works a lot like since we finally noticed him. (And in case you haven’t at least thrown a single tear over his useless cat, you’re formally a monster.)

Rick and Morty choose the voices of Justin Roiland (Journey Time) as the title character, Chris Parnell (Archer) as Jerry, Spencer Grammer (Greek) as Summer Time and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Beth.

Click PLAY in the clip above to watch the long-awaited fourth season of Rick and Morty Write a comment along with your ideas below. Which ridiculous faceted figures do you want to see again?