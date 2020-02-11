Richter clears the way for T-Mobile's $ 26.5 billion sprint offering - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

With the TALI ARBEL

NEW YORK – A federal judge cleared an important path for T-Mobile’s $ 26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint when he dismissed claims from more than a dozen states that the deal meant less competition and higher phone bills would.

Advertisement

Although the deal still needs some approval, T-Mobile expects it to be closed on April 1st.

In this case, the number of large US mobile phone companies would shrink from four to three. According to T-Mobile, the business would benefit consumers as it becomes a stronger competitor to the larger company Verizon and AT&T. The deal would also create a new but smaller competitor, as the satellite television company Dish is committed to building a next-generation 5G cellular network.

A group of attorneys general tried to block the deal, arguing that a phone company less would cost Americans billions of dollars in higher bills. Consumer reports said the three remaining companies had fewer incentives to compete on prices and quality.

Judge Victor Marrero in New York said Tuesday that companies were insisting that the deal would lower prices and that states were insisting that the deal would “essentially lift” prices. Instead, he chose to rely on what wireless executives have done in the past and what they will do in a rapidly changing industry in the future.

T-Mobile has driven consumer-friendly changes such as the restoration of unlimited data plans in recent years. Marrero said he found that T-Mobile executives were credible when they promised to continue to aggressively compete with AT&T and Verizon.

The judge also agreed with the companies that Sprint “had problems balancing the water at best” and would not exist as a national competitor for wireless networks. He also said he was convinced that the U.S. Department of Justice’s subcontract with Dish, which sets up the satellite television provider as a new cellular company, would reduce the threat to competition.

Marrero’s decision was made after the Department of Justice had already approved the deal. Another judge has yet to approve the dish settlement, a process that is usually straightforward but took longer than expected. A California utility company must also approve the deal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of the leading attorneys general in the case, said her law firm was considering an appeal. She said Tuesday’s decision was “a loss for every American who relies on his cell phone to work, take care of a family member, and communicate with friends.”

Gigi Sohn, an associate at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law and Policy, said that while consumers are often promised merger benefits, “there is always a colossus of companies that can increase prices and destroy competition.”

Sprint stock rose $ 3.42, or 71%, to $ 8.22 in midday after the decision was made. T-Mobile’s shares rose $ 8.64, or 10%, to $ 93.17. Verizon shares fell nearly 3% and AT&T almost 1%.

T-Mobile launched its sprint offering in 2018 after it was rejected by the Obama era regulators. John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, saw the election of President Donald Trump and the regulatory agencies he appointed as a good opportunity to try again to achieve a combination.

T-Mobile, which promised not to raise prices for three years, repeated earlier arguments that T-Mobile and Sprint can build a better 5G network together – a priority for the Trump administration – than either company alone.

In his decision, Marrero stated that both Sprint and T-Mobile would provide 5G services without the combination, but their standalone networks would be more limited and take longer to build.

The deal was approved by both the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, thanks to an unusual commitment to create a new wireless player in Dish. T-Mobile agreed to sell millions of Sprint’s prepaid customers to Dish. T-Mobile also has to rent its network to Dish while the young rival built its own. Dish is also required to build a 5G network in the next few years.

Dish co-founder Charlie Ergen said in a statement that the ruling will accelerate his ability to deliver 5G and that his growth as a new competitor will bring “lower prices, more choice, and more innovation” to consumers.

The United States had said that Dish would not necessarily be a successful cellular company and would be much smaller than Sprint, and that the resulting mobile market would still be worse for consumers.

Dish has spent around $ 21 billion in a decade buying radio frequencies needed to transmit data and calls, although Dish hasn’t done much with it. Analysts have long been skeptical whether Dish intends to set up its own network or sell the spectrum to others. If Dish doesn’t build a 5G network serving 70% of the country by 2023, it could face fines of up to $ 2.2 billion.

Some analysts have said that Dish has potential as a viable competitor, but a big question is when. Even if the government’s 2023 deadline is met, the potential generation of Sprint’s 4G network is still not reaching as many customers as it is today.

George Slover, senior policy counsel for consumer reports, said Sprint is an established carrier with a competitive track record, while Dish is an untested newcomer who needs to build its cellular network and services from scratch.

The Attorney General’s coalition that led the case was led by New York and California and supported by Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, is owned by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom. Sprint is based in Overland Park, Kansas, and is owned by the Japanese SoftBank.

The authors of AP Technology, Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, and Mae Anderson in New York, contributed to this story.