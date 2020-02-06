Advertisement

A wealthy businessman who mistreated a motorist during a rage following a spit at a roundabout has been ordered to pay compensation.

Martin Green, 57, attacked Gary Lewis who refused to give way when he arrived in the wrong lane.

Greene, whose company ShokBox makes protective cases for transporting bicycles, jumped out of his car and beat Mr. Lewis.

Lewis suffered from a cleft lip and bloody nose after the attack that took place on the A46 near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warks., On May 21 last year.

The businessman admitted that he was beaten when he appeared at the Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (5/2).

He was instructed to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and forbade driving for 12 months.

Judge Andrew Lockhart also ordered him to pay Mr Lewis £ 700 in damages and to pay £ 500 in court fees.

At a previous hearing, Rachel Pennington, prosecutor, said: “He (Greene) was in the wrong lane before the turn he made on the roundabout, which irritated Mr. Lewis, and there was an oral dispute between them that ended with Greene getting out of hit his car and the other driver.

“There was a small cut in the area between the upper lip and the nose that was bleeding, but it healed naturally and needed no treatment.”

Rashad Mohammed, defensively, said: “He has previous convictions, although the last one for common attacks was 10 or 11 years ago.

“He is a man who has gone further in his life. He has established himself and has children, and has recently set up his own business.

“He is really trying to change his life and live a better life.”

Greene lives in an exclusive row of houses worth up to £ 600,000 in a picturesque village of Temple Grafton, near Alcester, Warks.