Ric Flair reveals the last thing his son Reid said to him before he died

The pro-wrestling business has many sad stories. Reid Flair’s death is certainly one of the most tragic.

Reid died in 2013 due to an overdose of drugs. It was a time of shock and everyone grieved for the loss, especially his father Ric Flair.

When Ric Flair spoke to Wrestling Inc, he revealed something he had never spoken of before: the last text message he had ever received from his son.

“I came back from Japan and had a blood clot in my leg. They don’t let me leave the hospital, but I said I have to go because my son is only at home for a few days. We were on the road, ”said Flair. “They released me to go to the doctor’s office and he put me on blood thinners.

“My son sends me a text message saying, ‘Dad, what would this family be [without you]? You have to be here for all of us. “And that night he died. I haven’t told anyone this story except [my wife] Wendy. “

Reid Flair had a lot of potential, but personal problems and bad decisions seemed to follow him. Unfortunately, the last SMS he ever sent his father was one that advised against risky behavior when he died that night.