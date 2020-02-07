Ric Flair reveals the extent of his memory loss

Advertisement

Ric Flair suffered from a really bad health complication a few years before SummerSlam. This was a scary situation and we almost lost The Nature Boy.

Flair is still stylish and profiled, but he had to overcome a lot. The Wrestling Observer newsletter found that Ric Flair was on the Chris Jericho Cruise and he was pretty open on the trip.

It was said that Flair tried to stop drinking, but he finally gave up. Another very interesting thing that Flair revealed was how much of his memory was wiped out during his health crisis.

Advertisement

One thing I don’t know how much he talked about is that after the fear of poor health, his memory was erased and he had to learn how to speak, how to walk, etc. He got his memory back until except for a few weeks that he never got back.

We are very happy that Ric Flair is feeling good right now. He makes the best of life and we are happy for him. Hopefully it will be a long time before he fears another health crisis.