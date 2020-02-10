Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair doesn't care about what he was faced with

Advertisement

Ric Flair is incredibly proud of his daughter. Charlotte Flair has won 10 titles in the WWE so far and is just beginning.

The Nature Boy sees many of his own traits in his daughter Charlotte Flair. While talking to Don’t Tell me The Score, Ric Flair discussed one of the biggest differences between him and his daughter. It boils down to a problem of self-confidence.

“She wakes up every day and wants to get better, just like me. The difference is, I knew how much better I was. Then I had problems with self-confidence. She’ll never have that. “

“I always took her and pushed her. I could see this gift. She has everything and is tough.”

Charlotte Flair is very confident in her abilities, but she has a reason to be sure of herself. We’ll see what the future holds for the Flair family, but chances are they’ll continue to make a name for themselves in the pro-wrestling industry in the coming years.

