Rian Johnson says he's working on the sequel to Knives Out

Rian Johnson seems ready for another exciting story as he works on a sequel to Knives Out.

With a cast of A-List ensembles, unconventional humor and clever sociopolitical commentary, the screenwriter and director was one of the best films of the past year. In addition to a Golden Globe award for best feature film, best comedy, or best musical, $ 247.5 million went to a budget of $ 40 million. The idea of ​​the follow-up would certainly have made Lionsgate ready to turn the wheel again, and Johnson says he was ready to decipher another crime secret.

(Read: Consequential Conversations: Knives Outs Rian Johnson and Michael Shannon)

Johnson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at a pre-globes party on Saturday, saying he is already developing a sequel that focuses on southern detective Benoit Blanc. Producer Ram Bergman added that Daniel Craig, who received a Golden Globe award for the role, needs to reappraise the character. “Daniel had so much fun and he wants to do more,” said Berman.

Johnson wants to quickly draw the blade for Knives Out 2, hoping to get it in front of the camera before the end of the year – but he has to do a script first. In the meantime, he’s still working on a new Star Wars trilogy with Lucasfilm and Disney, although the studios appear to be taking a break after The Rise of Skywalker.

To update: Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, officially announced the continuation of Knives Out during a conference call with shareholders.