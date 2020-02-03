Advertisement

It will go down! Jennifer Aydin was a “lightning rod” at the “RHONJ” association, a delivery that went exclusively to HollywoodLife.

RHONJ followers, get ready for probably the most dramatic reunion, however! Jennifer Aydin, 42, apparently had a lot to say on the taping and didn’t stop again. “Jennifer Aydin is a kind of lightning rod at reunification,” replenishes a supply Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “The RHONJ reunion that recorded last week was pretty explosive … it did it with just about every one of many women, and the problems she and some other women had while filming became heated several times. She actually brings it with her, ”says the insider. We will prepare our popcorn.

“There was not a lot of shouting and shouting because the reunions previously [from the other women] … The women discovered higher methods of articulating themselves. It is clear that they have matured and grown, but it is still becoming explosive and entertaining, “added the insider. The supply continued to share that, despite the many battles, Jennifer did not make reunification a clean event.” There are many battle decisions that have taken place across the board between the performers. “

Jennifer wasn’t the one to watch out for when reuniting with former BFFs Danielle Dust and Teresa Giudice work out their very own points. “Danielle can also be an outstanding goodbye. Teresa and Danielle had a dialogue about the reunion, ”added the insider. “They no longer became their greatest friends, but they seemed to be finding a method that they considered warm.” Teresa just doesn’t want to fight anyone anymore. Her ideas of life and relationships have changed completely with everything that goes on in her life. “

All of this follows the tremendous dodgy comments Jennifer made when she replied Bethenny FrankelIn her entire look at Watch What Occours Reside from December 4th she is criticized. The drama between them started when the WWHL Instagram website released a clip of RHONJ in which Jennifer mentioned: “I am a humorous woman. I am … I am a comic and make people laugh, ”said Costar Margaret Josephs, 52. The founder of SkinnyGirl wrote in the feedback section: “Didn’t mention anyone who was ever humorous about himself”. Yikes! Margaret felt the same approach and said in her confessional: “Speak to yourself: you are not a comic”.

Jennifer quickly clapped again, like all the time, “I think she mentioned one thing,” said no one who was humorous about herself, “and I would say that she’s perfectly fine. The topics I’m saying … have never mentioned anyone. “The mother of three children was not simply finished, but continued to burn the floor housewife because of her.

“Didn’t you see housewives abandoned? Doesn’t she love, bigger and higher issues?”, Jennifer asked earlier. “I doubt that she wants to make Tales From The Crypt a comeback. I am sure that she is in the Will be able to attract some fake members. I heard that it is now producing. It will be able to get Margaret to append the fake ones that I will be named for in 10 years and let me know if I am humorous or not , Sweetheart. ” Andy CohenThe 50-year-old was overwhelmed by her shadow and said, “These are some combat sets!”