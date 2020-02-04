RHOA's Porsha Williams: Why not surprised by Andy Cohen, who reveals that she was almost fired

Advertisement

Porsha WilliamsThe 38-year-old is not shocked that after her first season in 2012, she was practically fired as a fake member of The Actual Housewives of Atlanta, and understands that the present wanted some dramatic storylines to thrive. Andy CohenThe 51-year-old revealed the dilemma that producers had about Porsha in an interview about The Jenny McCarthy Present on January 31, and although the information shocked many followers of the Bravo sequence, Porsha sensed it.

“Porsha knew at the time she was probably on the chopping block when there was a lot of chatter that her action was gradual and never as dramatic as that of the other women,” an offer EXCLUSIVELY instructed Hollywood Life, “She struggled to get in and felt that the result was that she was new. Because of husband Kordell [Stewart] she knew that she was not the preferred housewife and she competed with on time Kenya Moore who was also in her first season and got here as a fan favorite with burning weapons and that was just not Porsha. “

The problems with Porsha changed shortly, though Andy added that she explained to some extent why she was worth staying in the present, and confirmed her power in the reunification that passed the cordell one day after her husband, she left in 2013. “She received up there at this reunion and I watched her and I said, ‘Oh my god, I left, I said:’ I stand for Porsha, that’s unimaginable ‘, and she or he has consolidated its place in the present, ”he said in an interview. “She gave like a two-minute monologue about who she was and how she would get her life under control, and she wouldn’t describe that, and she or he is stronger than this, and I said earlier,” Oh my god “. I totally underestimated this lady and looked at the place where she is now.”

Porsha has worked well over time and believes that it is now a greater enrichment for the sequence than it was originally. “She is in a completely different place in her life with a completely different plot and different circumstances,” said the offer. “Kordell also hated making the gift, so she struggled to share a lot and actually be herself, and behind the scenes that she didn’t want to share over time, there were tons of them. The present ended her Marriage not, but they were arguing about filming all the time, so they felt like they weren’t who they needed to be. But they are sure that they will wear their peach now. Loads has been changed. “