Kandi Burruss and her daughter Riley matched up in pink for their household day at Disneyland! The husband of the “RHOA” star, Todd Tucker, and his four-year-old son, Ace, were also on the trip to the theme park.

Kandi Burruss“Household is aware of how best to coordinate the outfits! The Actual Housewives of Atlanta visited Disneyland with their daughter Riley Burruss, 17, her husband Todd Tuckerand her son Ace Tucker, 4. The foursome took a photo on Foremost Road of the Anaheim Amusement Park that Kandi shared on Instagram on February 7th. Kandi and her eldest daughter rocked pink. Kandi tackled the happiest place in the world in a crackling pink tracksuit, while Riley wore a child’s pink crew-neck sweater over a pink t-shirt.

Todd rocked a dark blue hoodie and blue sneakers, just like his son! However, Ace added his personal private contact by wearing a Mickey Mouse hat. The trip was profitable, measured by Kandi’s caption for the publication: “I had to go to the #HappiestPlace on Earth with my crew! @ Disneyland ❤️. #disneyland. “

Kandi’s Disneyland release is coming sooner or later Hollywood Life shared an EXCLUSIVE clip from the Bravo star talking to Todd about Riley’s future! The intense dialogue will fully play out in the February 8 episode of RHOA, but in our teaser Kandi Todd revealed that her mother Joyce Jonesmust list Riley as her # 1 beneficiary. Kandi interpreted this as an insult to her husband and told Todd that it was as if her mother thought he was “not sure whether Rileys is good or one”. Joyce has long been skeptical of Todd considering Kandi’s internet award as a Bravo star. In the all-new episode, Kandi fears that the problems between her husband and mother will take a back seat.

In the midst of all the household drama, a minimum of candy can enjoy a happy day in Disneyland with your family members! Kandi’s “crew” just missed her and Todd’s two-month-old daughter, Blazeand Todd’s other daughter Kaela23rd