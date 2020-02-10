Rhea Ripley honors Charlotte Flair for the popular match finish

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley saw a surge in NXT, which eventually caused her to draw a lot of attention to the main list. She also impressed with the Survivor Series and the setup of the WWE event in November.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy, Rhea Ripley was asked about the triple threat match before the Survivor series that received so much attention. It was Charlotte Flair against Sasha Banks against Ripley, but the NXT women winner had to honor Flair for the end of this game.

“Oh man, I wish I could say it was mine. I really do, but it wasn’t. It was Charlotte, she’s smart, man. She is so smart. She just invented the coolest things and I just think “wow”. I feel so stupid “

“Dude, I’ve got so much credit for it. I said, “Yes, give me the honor … give me everything.”

Rhea Ripley was joking about that last line, but she was serious about how smart Charlotte Flair is. We’ll see how WrestleMania develops on April 5th, but Ripley has to come through Bianca Belair first on Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

