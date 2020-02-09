Advertisement

Rhea Ripley is an NXT women’s winner, but some people still want to tear her down. It has a way of dealing with haters.

NXT was in Las Vegas and Rhea Ripley started her day like most days. She went to the gym and decided today to post a selfie.

A ton of fans replied with love for the NXT Women’s Champion. Then a “fan” said, “Honestly, she looks disgusting.” Ripley saw this comment and gave a very direct answer instead of being offended.

I’m so sorry you feel that way, Corey … Fortunately, you NEVER have to wake up next to me. Instead of obviously being intimidated by my build and questioning your masculinity, you’re spending your time not being a miserable Twitter troll.

Maybe people get the hint that they can’t insult Rhea Ripley. She can tear someone apart, just like she does with her opponents in the ring.

– RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 9, 2020