Review: The Welkin at National Theater | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Tim Walker

Royal national theater, London

THE WELKIN

a new piece from Lucy Kirkwood

Director

James Macdonald

Set and suit designer

Bunny Christie

Light designer

Lee Curran

Sound Designer

Carolyn Downing

Movement

Imogen Knight

Fight Director

Rachel Bown-Williams of RC-ANNIE Ltd

Fight Director

Ruth Cooper-Brown from RC-ANNIE Ltd

Dialect Coach

Michaela Know

Cast

Natasha Cottriall – Hannah Rusted + U / S Sally poppy

Daneka Etchells – U / S Mary + Sarah Hollis + Emma

Jenny Galloway – Judith Brewer

Haydn Gwynne – Charlotte Cary

Zainab Hasan – Mary Middleton

Aysha Kala – Pin Taylor

Wendy Kweh – Helen Ludlow

Philip McGinley – Mr. Coombes

Cecilia Noble – Emma Jenkins

Maxine Peake – Lizzy Luke

Dawn Sievewright – Kitty Givens

June Watson – Sarah Smith

Laurence Ubong Williams – Frederick / Mr. Willis

Shaofan Wilson – U / S Kitty + Peg + Hannah + Helen

Hara Yannas – Anne Lavender

Brigid Zengeni – Sarah Hollis

Ria Zmitrowicz – Sally Poppy

Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

TIM WALKER reflects on the vast, challenging and sometimes sparkling, new play of the National Theater.



A play starts life with a lecture, and certainly as far as commercial theater is concerned, this can be a brutal experience. Actors give their time for nominal fees based on whether or not it can ever be staged. The writer collects and experiences the words together with the director and cast and potential donors. Lines that looked beautiful on paper can sound listless and flat in the actors’ mouths. Others can lead a life of their own.

When it is finally over, there can be a deafening silence. Sometimes there is applause. It is the writer who is on trial and generally makes it clear to all involved whether a play is going to work or not.

I can only be surprised at the first reading of Lucy Kirkwood’s new piece, The Welkin. It is a huge, vast, clumsy piece of writing that takes almost three hours to complete. Set on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk in 1759, it focuses on a jury of 12 members charged with the task of deciding whether a woman convicted of murder is pregnant. The law in England in the 18th century was considered sacred for the rights of unborn babies.

It is essentially an idea show – 12 Angry Women – and my assumption is that reading must have been a terribly difficult experience. I cannot imagine that in commercial theater someone would want to invest a penny in it and that would have been. Of course this is not how things work at the National. They know that even the most boring scripts can sometimes be made into something special with a great director, a fine cast and a set and costume designer with flair. Sometimes you get the impression that the National goes for plays of the kind that Kirkwood wrote precisely because they like a challenge.

The young playwright was certainly lucky that James Macdonald was chosen to direct and gave Bunny Christie the lead to make it look good. Most of the excellent cast, led by Maxine Peake, as the only jury member with a conscience, could make the words of the London telephone directory look like sparkling theater.

Peake is in excellent shape and there is also a short, scene-stealing version of Laurence Ubong Williams as an impeccably dressed doctor who must examine the accused (Ria Zmitrowicz) to see if she is pregnant or not.

The period setting sometimes gives it the feel of The Crucible, and while the impenetrable Norfolk-Suffolk accents are undoubtedly authentic in terms of time and place, they often make it very difficult to follow. I noticed that I watched my watch a lot. I challenge Kirkwood to offer her next play in a commercial theater. Always a good way to prevent a playwright from becoming complacent.

The Welkin will be broadcast on NT Live on 21 May

