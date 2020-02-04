Review of the premiere of Veronica Mars Revival: Spring Break is the Bomb!

Advertisement

Welcome again, Veronica Mars. You were missed.

Shortly before the first look back at the fourth season, a small disclaimer: I am a huge marshmallow who can not wait to see my favorite female Leuth again on the move. I don’t want to see Kristen Bell play forever in this half. I am a beloved shipper who was born on the Camelot balcony this second. And I take backup all the time.

Backside Line, I love the little blonde. So let’s summarize “Spring Break Ceaselessly” again.

What a blast | Veronica talked about being out of her hometown ten years earlier when she found that “Neptune wanted me and I wanted it”. Still, I was wrong in every way. Neptune didn’t want another investigator. It wanted an enema. “All right then! We see her frowning at night as she stands outside in a seaside motel known as the Sea Sprite. However, via voice-over she explains that there was a bomb attack on the facility during the entire spring break phase – the busiest and most rewarding time of twelve months in Neptune – after which we leave two days earlier than on the occasion.

Veronica helps an unsuspecting rich lady (hello, Eliza Coupé from Completely Satisfied Endings) find out exactly how her ex-husband manipulates the temperature, the audio system, and many other things remotely. in their classy, ​​fashionable pad, which is controlled by smart devices. Veronica destroys the web router and numerous pictures until she finds hidden cameras, and then demonstrates her experience by demonstrating how she listened to the Ex’s house with cameras and microphones of her kind. While Veronica’s buyer looks impressed, Ms. Mars presses a few buttons on her cell phone, whereupon a loud yodel interrupts the ex when he has a tryst in the kitchen with his new, younger spouse. But then Veronica’s buyer is extremely dismissive when she leaves. So our wife pays her an extra ton, which was originally agreed, and the ridiculous lady hardly notices it. Oh yeah.

DADDY DAUGHTER TIME | In the meantime, Keith has joined Hu’s Decreased, the local cheap grocer who opens up new prospects for rats because of a supposed disadvantage. The factor is, Hu explains, that an exterminator decided that there weren’t even rats in the store – and Keith suspects that someone might sabotage them. Two questions of the word here: Keith has a momentary gaps in reminiscence (which can later turn into an additional essential one), and Papa Mars additionally replaces the phrase “f-okay” with the phrase “cuss”, which confuses Mr. Hu , “My daughter and I have a guess who will last the longest without dropping an F-bomb,” explains Keith. “I didn’t think it would take 20 minutes, and that was three months in the past.”

Keith is also impressed at Mars Investigations how much Veronica has managed to get out of the tortured ex-wife. “Do you feel emasculated? Is that it? “V teases him. “Darling, if the feeling of being emasculated by my daughter would spoil my mood, you have discovered me in the past for a long time in the warehouse. Inexpensive trick in the cassette deck, hose in the tailpipe,” he jokes. “What is a cassette deck ? “She asks with a mischievous expression on her face.” I hate you, “he replies. I missed these two so much.

And then they swear | Veronica returns to her cozy oceanfront home and snuggles up to her dog, pony, a minute earlier when she notices a travel bag on the floor. “Dad’s house?” She says, shocked in the simplest way. And when she walks the dog on the coast, you can see that Daddy-Logan, who wears tiny blue swimming trunks and rises from the water like a triton with a surfboard and muscle tissue, has certainly been released from his obligation as a marine intelligence officer. Two younger girls nearby are vocal grateful, so Veronica decides to mess with them. “What, this man?” She mocks. “Um, I’ve seen something higher.” Then she calls him and pretends to close a deal, through which he brings a refrigerator for traffic into her house – Logan finally steps up next to him – and the couple strolls together, while the women gawk. “I’ll get your brain out of your way,” Veronica whispers to her husband when they enter the house again.

As soon as you’re inside, that’s exactly what happens. The moment you close the door behind you, Logan Veronica turns as if you were dancing, and this tiny transmission goes back so far to Jason Dohring’s random hand that my heart goes in the first season swells. You start and it’s hot. Later they smile in the kitchen – PSA is indispensable here: Logan without a shirt is so low that I worry that Veronica could scratch the wonderful width of his abdominal muscles – and she or he waits until he brushes his tooth, to begin. He rummaged in his luggage and tried to determine the location where he was stationed. “There is sand in your pocket! I knew you were in the center of East,” she says. He doesn’t confirm anything. Then he starts joking how to lock him up. “Let’s get married,” he exclaims “I’m critical,” he continues, but she says there is a tire if he really wants to suggest. “How many pockets have you ever searched?” he says, still in the other Space so that he can’t see the shock, horror, and disbelief over her face.

She finds the engagement ring in the bag at the exact location he specified, after which he accompanies her in the lounge. “WTC, buddy?” She says, clearly not pleased, but he continues to trot and squats on one knee. He starts the query and switches to panic mode. “Please don’t. We won’t get married. I thought we were on the identical website about it,” she stammered, quoting the relationships between her fathers and mothers as warning stories. He is depressed by their rejection and she or he can also don’t worry about it, so she makes an excuse that she has to meet Keith at a metropolitan gathering and at Skedaddles, although he’s still on one knee. I really like you, Veronica, but it’s a mess.

CITY DISPUTE | There’s a lot going on at the metropolitan gathering, but here’s the essence: Big Dick Casablancas – also known as the father of Logan’s buddy Dick Casablancas and the late (and terrible) Cassidy “Don’t Name Me Beaver” Casablancas – is the Neptune United for a Tidy City or NUTT, which in his opinion should “bring Neptune back to new splendor”. NUTT urges the city council to enact beautification regulations that allow the city to “go back to a bigger time”. But entrepreneurs like Nicole (hello, Kirby Howell-Baptiste from The Good Place!) Who owns a bar that is under Known under the motto “Get Your Duck Moist”, the beautification regulations are literally doomed to squeeze companies like you who make their annual income from Spring Break Bacchanalia.

“How the hell did we allow an upside-down real estate magnate to be available that takes us back in time?” Veronica whispers to her father. (Ha!) “A period that never existed,” Keith replies, explaining that Neptune has been a polluted mess in the past for 20 years. Then there is this extremely entertaining back and forth between father and daughter:

VERONICA | Logan is back.

KEITH | Logans again?

VERONICA | And he asked me to marry him.

KEITH | What a gap!

Yes, Wallace! | Allow me to introduce you to some people we will meet in the next eight hours. First, there is Gabriel, a nerdy man who makes spring break with his nerdy colleagues and stays on the Sea Sprite. Then there’s Alex, the wealthy brother of a college-age Arab-American congressman from the United States. Alex is engaged to a woman who doesn’t particularly like his household. Matty is the Whipsmart teen daughter of the owner of Sea Sprite (Hello, attending Brad Morris from Home) who lives in the motel with her father. And Penn Epner (hello, Patton Oswalt from A.P. Bio) is the middle-aged pizza man who delivers to the jerky teenagers who party in the motel.

I have informed you about them as they will all be affected if a bomb goes off in the Sea Sprite foyer. Four people died in the explosion, including the motel owner, Gabriel and Alex’s fiancé. Matty and Penn, who are outdoors when the system is detonated, are injured but not killed. Veronica experiences all of this when her father calls her when she goes to Wallace’s for dinner. Her high school beast now has a spouse and a really cute son that Logan will have fun with when she comes in. “Oh the hell no,” Veronica says to herself. However, it looks like Logan is properly handling her rejection. He’s nice and engaged at dinner – more like her, which I remember, how typical Veronica is for an extremely shitty, good friend – and doesn’t help if she tries to save herself properly after dinner.

Also important for later: Gabriel was the nephew of a Mexican drug dealer named El Despiadado, and when his ex-wife (hello, Alanna Ubach from Girlfriend’s Information to Divorce!) Requests this, he does one thing about the murder, namely the murder The cartel chief orders two henchmen named Alonzo (Hello, Clifton Collins from Westworld!) And Dodie (Hello, Gilmore Ladies: A twelve month period in the life of Frank Gallegos!) To hold the summit of each person to account.

WOO HOO-CLIFF! | The bomb victims are taken to the hospital. This is where police chief Marcia Langdon (hello, Dawnn Lewis from A Totally Different World!) And her officers question Alex’s household, in which his politician brother Daniel and her very judgmental mother are involved. The insecurity of the maloofs in the Neptune police force causes them to track down a personal investigator to investigate the case – and would you look at it? Cliff (yay!) Is there correct with some advice that the Maloofs contact the Mars household. It’s a large-scale investigation, and Keith and Veronica are happy with the job.

Then we’re back to where the episode started, with Veronica outdoors, the Sea Sprite. Keith comes over and wonders how Logan accepts the rejected marriage proposal. “Magnanimous”, she says and also thinks that he looks like an emotionally mature adult. Not too dangerous for the previous mandatory psychotic ass, right?

Meanwhile, Penn interviews an information team, and Matty strolls between the many blackened ruins of the foyer and the park area. Veronica watches her closely. “The Sea Sprite bombing,” she said. “I want to assume that if we didn’t want the money, I would have gone away. If I understand what I know now, I want me to have it. However, there was a woman. And I started taking care of the woman. And if you already know something about my work, that’s not a good thing. “

Your flip, marshmallows! Rate the premiere using the votes below and then give feedback on every thought you have about the first episode of the revival!