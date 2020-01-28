Advertisement

There was a lot to fear in 2019, but that didn’t stop risk assets from having a year that would defy everyone except the most optimistic forecasters. The first trigger came from the United States, where the central bank reversed and gave up the planned rate hikes. Gold also had its best run in years.

The year ended with a tense conflict between the United States and Iran, which reminded that a relative geopolitical calm should not be taken for granted. This helped boost the oil price.

The UK gave the conservative government a strong parliamentary majority to carry out the Brexit, although many uncertainties remain. The failure to elect Corbyn and the lack of a stalled Parliament flowed into the UK’s fortune.

The glory has returned to technology stocks in the US, while in China a new generation of technology companies are challenging established companies in ways that the US has not seen.

Caution is still the buzzword for 2020 as high assets, persistent trade disruptions, a US presidential election and an unclear road to Brexit (see page 21 in the attached PDF version) lurk.

