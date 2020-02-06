Review: McFarlane Toys' ARROW

Advertisement

Photo credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Photo credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Advertisement

Photo credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

What about archer figures that make it almost impossible to get your figure right?

Oh right. Your bows.

The sculpture alone is masterful, as McFarlane Toys captures the image of actor Stephen Amell, which is slightly different from the previous series of multiverse characters. He comes with a cam bow, a quiver with “additional” arrows that can be attached to the back of his body. This figure can easily be praised for getting every detail of Oliver’s suit right, but it was a tactical nightmare to get him to hold the bow and position.

Photo credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Photo credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

The green McFarlane used here looks a little lighter than the usual scheme in the original figure and stands for the packaging background against the blue. John here will be easy to find because he stands out pretty well.

His handles were too tight to hold the bow and arrows, although there seemed to be a base for the tips in the quiver to keep them from clattering, but that wasn’t the case. Even the attempt to imitate the poses from the press release ended in a slight stab.

Because it has a hood, head mobility is zero, so the result feels more like a statue than an action figure. You can still represent Green Arrow in a variety of ways. However, don’t expect him to hold this bow in his hands without a fight.

Rama rating: 3 out of 10