Revenue from the premiere of Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey was launched on February 7, 2020 and, according to the Field Workplace, earned $ 4 million with the preview on Thursday. The film, which has a comparatively low opening rate, is expected to exceed $ 50 million by the beginning of the first week.

The DC film Birds of Prey, which was released at that time, opened a gap of $ 4 million at Thursday’s US premiere, according to Field Workplace. This opening compared to Shazam! Remaining a little low, was still able to reach the climax of “Dangerous Boys for Life”, which has been resourceful and forward-looking for 3 weeks. The film Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn is likely to peak at the end of this week, but is unlikely to be one of the many Prime 10 films released in February.

We can say that February is definitely a really difficult month for film phrases. Black Panther, who has been resourceful and forward-looking for two years, was a film that surpassed $ 200 million in February. The list consists of films such as Deadpool, Fifty Shades of Gray and the Torture of Jesus Christ, which were released in February and dominated all halls.

Birds of Prey received optimistic opinions from review sites:

Based on information from Field Workplace, the film, which is expected to close the main weekend with an income of $ 51 million, could be among the top 10 opening films in February if it could exceed $ 53 million. The ratings look optimistic for the film. At this level, Birds of Prey achieved 88% success with Rotten Tomatoes and 61 factors with Metacritic.

Field Workplace expects Sony to deliver the robust efficiency of “Dangerous Boys for Life” this weekend, but the film may be second for the first time in three weeks. Field Workplace also expects the film to raise more than $ 10 million in three days, 44 percent less than the previous week. In this case, the film’s revenue in the U.S. will be $ 165 million.

Birds of Prey with names like Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and JurneeSmollett-Bell are also produced by Margot Robbie and Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless. Cathy Yan, who we all know from the film Useless Pigs, sits in the director’s chair.