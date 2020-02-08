Revealed identity of fan King Corbin poured on during WWE SmackDown Drink

Advertisement

King Corbin knows how to get a lot of heat. WWE is also aware of the importance of hiring employees to take on certain roles on television.

Corbin poured a drink to a fan during Friday Night SmackDown this week. The victim was not a really paying fan as it would have led to a huge lawsuit.

Thanks to the local competitor, we now know exactly who took King Corbin’s shower this week. It was Markus Mac, the promoter of All Pro Wrestling. Lucian D. Light was also the production assistant who took a beating from the king.

Who found King Baron Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE at @WWE SmackDown Live? The production worker he attacked was manager and @ allprowrestling graduate Lucian D. Light @LucianDLight. Baron also gave Markus Macs @ MARKUSMAC drink on the head. #WWE #SDLive

You never know how the smallest role can become something more. These two certainly made Corbin wank on SmackDown this week.