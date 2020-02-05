Advertisement

Credit: Bad Idea

Newsarama has received a teaser from former Valiant Entertainment spokesman Hunter Gorinson, who is promoting a new comic book publisher to be released this year – one that has many other Valiant moods.

Advertisement

“Your new favorite comic book publisher,” says the teaser text contained in the graphic above. “Announcement tomorrow. Art by Doug Braithwaite, Tomas Giorello, Lewis Larosa and Adam Pollina. (Nice, right?)”

It is not clear whether ‘Bad Idea’ is the name of the publisher, the name of a project or something else.

Gorinson was part of the team that brought Valiant Entertainment back on the market in 2012, but left the company as part of a major restructuring in early 2018. Since then, he and his colleague Valiant Alaun Dinesh Shamdasani have worked together on Hivemind – a television / film company – with participation Netflix’s The Witcher, Amazon’s The Expanse and several planned TV and film adaptations. Shamdasani is also involved in this “bad idea” project, according to his Twitter page.

Valiant’s former editor-in-chief, Warren Simons, who left the company shortly after Shamdasani and Gorinson, also connected to “Bad Idea” on Twitter.

The artists listed for ‘Bad Idea’ – such as Gorinson, Shamdasani and Simons – previously also worked at Valiant.

More information on “Bad Idea” can be found here at Newsarama in the coming weeks.