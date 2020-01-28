Results from WWE Royal Rumble: Edge returns, Lesnar dominates, McIntyre and Charlotte stamp their tickets for WrestleMania

Advertisement

At one of the most famous annual events on the WWE calendar – WWE Royal Rumble – it was Drew McIntyre and Charlotte who emerged as big winners as both won their respective Royal Rumble matches and will now receive 36 tent championship matches at WrestleMania ,

The men’s Royal Rumble Match saw several surprised participants, including the return of Hall of Fame Edge, who retired nine years ago due to a serious neck injury. But it seemed to be McIntyre’s night after eliminating Brock Lesnar in the middle of the game “The Beast”. In the end, he linked up with his trademark Claymore Kick to eliminate Roman Reigns and win.

Earlier in the night there were lots of fresh faces from the NXT brand in the women’s Royal Rumble. Among them was the former NXT women winner Shayna Baszler, who came into the game with # 30 and held out until the end until Flair was able to eliminate her and win.

Also on the show, Becky Lynch had a very good match against Asuka in a very good match, while “The Fiend ‘Bray Wyatt held the universal championship against Daniel Bryan in a tough strap match that left some bad marks for both men.

Check out Sporting News’ full coverage of WWE Royal Rumble below.

(All times east.)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 live updates

Drew McIntyre wins the men’s Royal Rumble

23:11 And we’re with Reigns, McIntyre and Edge. Orton gives Edge a Superman punch and the crowd hits him with a boos. He reaches for a spear, but Edge jumps over and hits his own spear. He throws Reigns on the apron and now both are on the apron and exchange their shots. Rule with elbows and such a long edge. EDGE has been removed and we’re with Reigns and McIntyre. McIntyre with a claymore kick and so long reigns. ROMAN REIGNS will be removed and DREW MCINTYRE WINS THE ROYAL RUMBLE. Excellent game and the right person won.

23:08 p.m. Orton with an RKO to McIntyre and Edge with a spear to the Scottish psychopath. Edge and RKO then take McIntyre and give him a double RKO. Orton is behind Edge, who turns and Orton stops. But Randy makes a mistake and turns and Edge throws him out. RANDY ORTON WILL BE ERASED.

11:06 p.m. Rollins asks his former Shield teammate Reigns to work with him, but he won’t, and McIntyre then takes him out. SETH ROLLINS WILL BE ERASED. We are at Orton, Reigns, McIntyre and Edge.

11:04 p.m. Black tries to jump off the ropes, but Murphy stumbles over him and Rollins takes him out of the match. ALEISTER SCHWARZ IS DELETED. Owens threw Rollins out, but the AOP catches him and he’s still there. Then Rollins KOs and KEVIN OWENS is eliminated. He’s also not finished and Rollins comes to Joe. Samoa Joe has been eliminated. On the ring, Black, Owens and Joe fight with AOP and Murphy and fight backwards.

11:01 p.m. So much for alliances like Owens and Joe exchange shots. The last participant on # 30 is Seth Rollins and the “Monday Night Messiah” has Buddy Murphy and the AOP who come to the ring with him. Joe and Owens slip out of the ring and start fighting with them. Edge is pulled out of the ring and thrown into the barricade.

22:59 At # 29 it is Samoa Joe and we have seven people in the ring between him, Black, Edge, McIntyre, Owens, Orton and Reigns. The essentials are important.

10:57 p.m. Owens with a stunner on reigns and then another after Orton. The ring fills up and we have Aleister Black at # 28. He and Owens go to the right and Black connects to the chin with a big knee and then he gives Edge one and drops McIntyre with the fade to black. Bang.

10:56 p.m. Just like that, Dolph Ziggler has been removed by Roman Reigns. He then fights with McIntyre and Kevin Owens comes out on # 27.

22:55: # 25 is Randy Orton and he and his former tag team partner Edge team up to eliminate the OK. Karl Anderson and Luke Anderson are eliminated, Then at # 26 is the big dog!

22:54: Luke Gallows and McIntyre with Corbin follow in 24th place. KING CORBIN IS ERASED.

22:52 Puzzles with big kicks against McIntyre’s chest and a rip knee against Edge before Corbin shows up behind him and throws him out. MATT RIDDLE has been removed, The Internet will destroy this decision.

10:50 p.m. We have six people in the ring, which is the best in the match so far. And there is Styles in the hands of Edge. AJ STYLES IS ERASED. And now it’s NXT superstar Matt Riddle in 23rd place. Bro … Too bad he’s not with Lesnar, whom he has been talking about for years.

10:48 p.m. Edge drops Anderson with a spear. Then one to Ziggler and one to McIntyre. Styles hits him with a pele kick, but Edge impales him. There have been rumors that Edge returned from a serious neck injury after retiring nine years ago. And here is # 22 – King Corbin.

10:46 pm It’s 3v1 and Ziggler hits McIntyre with a super kick. They try to eliminate him, but they can’t and Styles then follows Ziggler. And here comes Edge # 20. IT’S THE HALL OF FAMER EDGE !!! HE’S BACK AGAIN!!!

10:44 pm Ziggler and McIntyre face each other and Styles hits the big man in the knee from behind. McIntrye comes back to Ziggler with a big suplex. Karl Anderson follows in 19th place. Styles is almost eliminated, but Anderson saves him.

22:42 In # 17 is AJ Styles. He gets a kick and puts on the Calf Crusher before McIntyre defends himself. Dolph Ziggler lands at # 18.

22:39 The Miz comes in 16th, but Lesnar is still on the ring staring at McIntyre. Claymore kick and so long miz. The MIZ has been eliminated. McIntyre stares at Lesnar, who is just leaving and the crowd sings “hey hey hey goodbye” from the champion.

10:37 pm Here comes Ricochet at # 15, who jumps into the ring just to be caught by Lesnar and get a suplex. Lesnar takes a breather and now it’s Drew McIntyre at # 16. He’s one of the betting favorites going on the show, so this should be interesting. He yells at Brock and Ricochet hits him with a low blow. McIntyre with a claymore kick and BROCK LESNAR IS ERASED. Ricochet goes to McIntyre, but that wasn’t smart and he is kicked out. Ricochet has been eliminated.

22:33 Strowman cleans the house and Lee falls out of the ring under the ropes. Strowman goes out and hits him with a running shoulder and then goes back into the ring where Lesnar drops him with a German suplex and Lee does the same. Strowman and Lee set about it and Lesnar picks them up at the same time and throws them over the ropes to the floor. KEITH LEE AND BROWN STROWMAN ARE DELETED.

22:31 Let’s go – it’s Keith Lee on # 13. Get ready for a Super Big Boys fight. Even Lesnar is impressed by its size because it is bigger than it. Lesnar with a few knees and Lee comes back with a shoulder strap that drops him. Lee with a big left hand and both land on clotheslines and go down. And now it’s Braun Strowman at # 14, so they’re three giants there.

10:28 p.m. First surprise when his MVP is at # 12 and Lesnar is dancing to his music. MVP shoots a few times before being flattened with an F5. And his return is over. MVP is eliminated.

22:26: In # 11 is the current IC champion Shinsuke Nakamura. His personal cheerleader Sami Zayn takes the title and goes straight to the back. Smart move. Nakamura connects with a kick that drops Lesnar for a second before simply picking up Nakamura and throwing him out of the ring. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA IS ERASED.

22:24 Shelton Benjamin is # 10. He and Lesnar are really good friends and have studied together at the University of Minnesota. Benjamin hugs Heyman before entering the ring. Lesnar hugs him and pretends to let him survive. Nope. SHELTON BENJAMIN IS ERASED.

22:23: Cesaro comes in at # 9. Good try, but it takes about 30 seconds. Cesaro has been eliminated.

10:22 p.m. It’s 3-on-1 and Kingston hits the problem in paradise. Big E with the Big Ending and Mysterio hits the 619. “The Beast” is staggered, but then he throws Mysterio out of the ring and throws Big E on the clothesline. REY MYSTERIO AND BIG E ARE ELIMINATED, And just like that KOFI KINGSTON IS DELETED.

10:20 p.m. Mysterio uses his pace, but Lesnar has great power to counteract it. He dresses Kingston and Mysterio at the same time and grins. Huge German suplex for Mysterio and he directs his attention back to Kingston, who also gets a suplex. And we get another person – it’s Big E on # 8. That could be interesting.

10:18 pm It’s Kofi Kingston on # 6. Let’s see if he can hold out longer than Lesnar beat him for the WWE championship. He comes out shooting, but Lesnar cuts it off and cleans it around the ring and connects to a suplex. He mocks the former champion and drives him into the corner. We’re catching up with Rey Mysterio in 7th place.

10:16 pm John Morrison is next in 5th place when he returns to the Rumble for the first time in eight years. It lasts nine seconds before being thrown to the ground on the top rope. JOHN MORRISON WILL BE ERASED.

22:14: # 4 is Robert Roode and he is a dead man. He has a strong face but knows what he’s dealing with and takes the time to get to the ring. He slides in and connects with a few punches before being leveled by a clothesline and then eating an F5. ROBERT ROODE WILL BE ERASED.

22:12: And Erick Rowan is at # 3 when he runs his cage with everything in it. He was supposed to use it as a weapon, but instead he put it down and went to “The Beast”, which lasted about four seconds ERICK ROWAN IS ERASED. It officially lasted eight seconds.

10:10 p.m. Brock Lesnar is # 1, as we knew, but Elias # 2. He sings a song in the ring that contains the lyrics that he is a sacrificial lamb. At least he knows. Lesnar is checked and runs after him out of the ring. He throws Elias into the ring and thrashes him, hits a German suplex, and smashes the guitar over his back before eliminating him. ELIAS WILL BE ERASED.

Becky Lynch defeated Asuka to keep the “RAW” women’s championship

21:58 FINISH: Asuka tries to push Lynch into the referee, but the champion pauses briefly and kicks back in the face and green mist blows out of Asuka’s mouth. Lynch hits the Disarmer and Asuka knocks. A very good game and maybe the best of the night.

21:55 Asuka reaches for an arm bar but cannot quite grasp it. Then she puts the Asuka lock on, but Lynch gets on the ropes. German suplex from challenger and kick on the head and Lynch drops. The referee checks her and tries to call the bell, but Lynch stops him. Asuka with another big kick and she does the cover, but Lynch survives.

21:51 In the Asuka ring with one knee in front of the face and a shot of quick punches before letting Lynch fall on her tailbone. They got out to the apron and Asuka connected to a hip attack that sent Lynch to the post. She tries to get Lynch back in the ring, but Lynch blocks him and hits a stone floor from the middle rope. This is a new insult.

21:48 Lynch reaches for the Becksploder on the apron, but Asuka blocks it. Then she tries a German Suplex, but Lynch turns him over and drops her face to the floor first.

21:44 Lynch focuses on her left arm early, but Asuka flattens her with a neck breaker between the ropes. Lynch comes back but is dropped by the middle turnbuckle with a flying drop kick.

21:37 Asuka comes out of the ring with her tag team partner and the other half of the women’s tag team champion, Kairi Sane. Another thing Lynch has to deal with in this matter, but she gets a big ovation from the crowd.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan in a strap match to keep the Universal Championship

21:28 FINISH: Bryan hits a running knee and “The Fiend” barely exits. Bryan is on fire, but Wyatt is back at the start. Bryan slaps him with the strap, but Wyatt doesn’t move. He puts on the jaw claw and hits a choke slam to win. Bryan got the crowd going and made them think he had a chance.

After the match, the lights go out and when they are back on, “The Fiend” is gone and the medical staff are taking care of Bryan. He has some bad stitches on his back from this encounter.

21:24 Bryan whips and kicks “The Fiend” in the ring and keeps asking for more. Bryan gives him what he wants and stamps his face. He starts a “YES” song and the crowd finally comes to life, but then Bryan meets a sister Abagail, who somehow misses the pin attempt. “The Fiend” hits him with the strap and they swap slaps in the face. Bryan goes to the top rope, where Wyatt puts him in a jaw claw. They are in the middle of the ring and Bryan puts it in the LeBell lock with the strap over his face. He can’t hold it and Wyatt hits him in the face several times. Pretty much the exchange there.

21:20: Bryan with a big jump from the top rope to the floor. He kneels off his apron, but then “The Fiend” comes back with a huge clothesline. He places Bryan on the German Announce table, but is knocked down a few times. Bryan then with a DDT on the table and he doubled the belt and whipped Wyatt over and over again.

9:15 p.m. Bryan is upside down in the corner and Wyatt whips him with the strap. His back and chest are already red with streaks. A chokeslam from the champion and another shot with the belt. He growls at the crowd and goes to Sister Abagail, but he misses her. Bryan with a kick on the head and a running knee. He does the cover, but “The Fiend” leaves.

21:11 Wyatt first uses the strap as a weapon and uses it to crack Bryan’s back. Bryan sends him to the ground and goes diving, but is sent to the barricade. The crowd is rather calm and seems to be waiting for the male noise.

21.08 p.m .: The straps are tied to the wrists and the bell rings. Note: No red light, so that’s positive.

9:05 pm Some people thought Ronda Rousey would be back in the women’s rumble match. Obviously that didn’t happen and she has an answer for everyone.

9:04 p.m. Good luck sleeping tonight after you see this.

9:02 p.m. Just in case you didn’t know, the only way to win this match is by Pinfall or Submission. So it’s not about dragging your opponent around and touching all four corners to win.

Bayley defeats Lacey Evans to maintain the “SmackDown” women’s championship

20:57 FINISH: Evans is aiming for a top-top Moonsault, but Bayley rises. She rolls up Evans and holds up her pantyhose to win. Sloppy but hard-hitting match.

20:53 Bayley faces the middle turnbuckle, but then comes back to the face with a rear elbow. She goes to the middle turnbuckle and flies away with a crossbody bus. Evans with some annoyance and a running knee to the middle part.

20:48 Just a few minutes before the game started, Bayley tried to remove the top turnbuckle from one of the corners. The referee stops them before going all the way.

Charlotte Flair wins the women’s Royal Rumble Match

20:36 So much for friendships like NATALYA WILL BE ERASED by Beth Phoenix. Then BETH PHOENIX IS ERASED by Baszler. It’s because of Flair and Baszler. Flair hangs on the top rope and sends Baszler with her legs over it – SHAYNA BASZLER IS ERASED and CHARLOTTE FLAIR WINS, It looks like it could be flair against Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Then she is interviewed in the ring and asked who she will challenge at Mania. She grabs the microphone, chastises the crowd, and reminds everyone that this is her department. No official revelation about who will challenge WrestleMania.

20:31 Santina Marella pulls out the cobra and it eliminates it. SANTINA MARELLA WILL BE ERASED, And last on # 30 is Shayna Baszler. She goes straight to work and XIA LI, ZELINA VAGA TEGAN NOX, SHOTZI BLACKHEART, CARMELLA AND TONI STORM ARE SEEN, It is also not finished and NAOMI IS DELETED.

20:26 Flair is pushed into the corner and goes through the ropes to the floor. She’s not out because she didn’t go over the top rope and here’s Tegan Nox from NXT at # 28. Phoenix is ​​still bleeding heavily and her hair looks like a red mop. Santino Marella is in 29th place in the air. Yes, you read that correctly.

20:24 Everyone in the ring got involved with flair, but can’t turn it off. Time for # 26 – Shotzi Blackheart. Phoenix and Natalya put Naomi on the apron and she runs down the stairs and onto the ring barricade to demonstrate some Spiderman-like skills. Here comes Carmella at # 27 while Naomi went to the announcement tables.

20:21 Natalya comes to # 23 and then Xia Li is to # 24. We have six women in the ring right now, Phoenix, Flair, Storm and Naomi. Do these seven at Zelina Vega and check in at # 25.

8:17 p.m. Sarah Logan is in # 22 and she’s right after Flair. Just like that, Sarah Logan is eliminated, And then another – KELLY KELLY WILL BE ERASED of flair. By the way, Phoenix’s hair is very red in the back of her head, so it looks like she’s broken open and Flair’s nose also looks bloody.

8:15 p.m. Belair is on the top rope and flair starts. BIANCA BELAIR IS ERASED. And here comes # 21 – it’s Kelly Kelly. Jerry Lawler could pass out on comment. Elsewhere, Phoenix Flair throws on the apron and tries to turn it off, but can’t.

8:14 p.m. There are Phoenix, Flair, Belair and Naomi in the ring and they are supported by former NXT UK champion Toni Storm, who comes in 20th place.

20:12 No. 19 is the Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. She goes straight to Charlotte Flair.

20:10 The returning Naomi is at # 18. She has been out of action for several months. And she has great hair.

8:08 p.m .: Belair is alone in the ring, but Charlotte Flair doesn’t calm down at # 17.

8.07pm Chelsea Green of NXT is at # 16. Multiple eliminations there – CHELSEA GREEN, DANA BROOKE AND DAKOTA KAI WILL BE ERASED. Only Bliss and Belair are left. They fight on the apron and Bliss has her long hair, but Belair uses that to whip Bliss into the ring post and ALEXA BLISS IS ERASED.

8.05 p.m. NXT is back at # 15 for Dakota Kai. MIA YIM IS ERASED from Bliss.

8:04 p.m. Time for # 14 – it’s Tamina Snuka. It wasn’t long before she ran into Belair and fell out of the ring. Tamina is gone.

8th: 3:00 p.m .: Belair shows strength when she hits LaRae and throws her over the top rope to the ground. CANDICE LARAE WILL BE ERASED. Then Sane von Bliss falls on the pile – KAIRI SANE WILL BE ERASED.

8:02 p.m. Dana Brooke is at # 13.

8:00 pm.: Nikki Cross is on the apron and Belair takes Bliss and swings here in Cross and she goes down. Nikki Cross is eliminated. Mandy Rose falls out of the ring again and Otis catches her. Then Deville goes into her from above and Otis falls both MANDY ROSE AND SONYA DEVILLE ARE ELIMINATED.

19:59: # 12 comes down and it’s Mia Yim from NXT. We have just nine women in the ring.

19:57 Rose and Deville team up and MERCEDES MARTINEZ IS ERASED, Here comes Kairi Sane at # 11.

19:55 Next up is Sonya Deville at # 10. By the way, I’ll try to keep up with every excretion when it arrives.

19:53 More from NXT when Candice LaRae comes 9th. And then Belair gets Molly Holly out. MOLLY HOLLY WILL BE ERASED. It looks like Mandy Rose isn’t there, but she falls on her human-crushed Otis and never touches the ground. It is original.

19:52 # 8 is Mandy Rose and Corey Graves is freaking out as always.

19:50 Everyone is still there and here comes Liv Morgan on # 7. She has her eyes on Lana and eliminates her immediately. LANA IS DELETED. Morgan climbs to the top rope and Lana pulls her off the floor. LIV MORGAN WILL BE ERASED.

19:48 More NXT talent than Mercedes Martinez on # 6. She recently signed with the NXT brand.

19:46 Nobody has left yet and number 5 is Lana. She has a microphone and tells Houston that she is the “greatest superstar in the world” and that she will win the rumble for her hot husband Bobby Lashley. Good luck with it.

19:44 # 4 is Alexa’s BFF Nikki Cross. She sprints to the ring and attacks.

19:42 # 3 is former champion Molly Holly. She was also in the first women’s rumble match in 2018.

19:40 And let’s start with the first rumble match. Alexa Bliss is number 1 and Bianca Belair from NXT number 2.

19:38 WWE paid homage to the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash today.

Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin in a match against Falls Count Anywhere

7:32 PM FINISH: Corbin hurled Reigns with a chair over his back and then Reigns gets up and finally spits him on one of the shelters in Minute Maid Park to get the win. Solid game and hopefully this feud is over.

19:30 o’clock: For some reason there are Port-o-Potties, and Reigns puts Corbin in one and tips it over. Vince McMahon wrote on it. Fortunately, Corbin is not covered with a dark substance when he emerges from it.

19:27 Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler have come to help their buddy and attack Reigns. And here comes the Usos to save. We have chaos (or at least that’s what Michael Cole said). Roode and Ziggler team up with Jay Uso, but then Jimmy flies out of nowhere to take them out. Corbin suffocates Jimmy to eat a couple of Roman’s Superman punches.

19:22 And here comes the big dog! Do the two of these. (I know how much every novel loves.)

19:17 Corbin with the Deep Six early in the middle of the ring, but Reigns survived. Now they go out of the ring again. I mean it’s a match from Falls Count Anywhere. Corbin with a chokeslam through one of the announce tables, but Reigns steps out.

19:12 Corbin took the sweet time to be carried to the ring, so Reigns decided to do something about it and attacked. And Corbin’s guards were also beaten up.

7:08 p.m .: These guys are in double action tonight because they’ll both be in the Royal Rumble Match.

18:47 Some quick predictions: I’ll take Shayna Baszler with me to win the women’s Rumble and Roman Reigns for the men’s Rumble Match. Some people would be upset about Reign’s win, but it is logical that he wins and then takes on Bray Wyatt in Mania. For the rest of the show, Wyatt beats Daniel Bryan, Bayley retains Lacey Evans, Reigns beats Corbin in their Falls Count Anywhere match, and Becky Lynch wins the “RAW” championship against Asuka.

18:37 Only 30 minutes until the main card and only seven women are officially announced for the women’s Royal Rumble Match. It’s pretty strange, but it leaves a lot of intrigue open. Expect a lot of NXT stars in the match, including Shayna Baszler, who remains the favorite of chances to win and is also my choice. I could see how it came to her and Charlotte Flair. A Becky Lynch – Shayna Baszler match at WrestleMania 36 makes sense.

Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo to keep the US championship

18:25 FINISH: Top Rope Hurricanrana by Carrillo and it has an opening. Well that was up to Andrade with a reversal in a role and he gets the three count. Take that, boy.

6:20 p.m. Andrade with double knees in the corner, but Carrillo somehow kicks out of the pin attempt. He comes back with a small package, but Andrade escapes just in time. They swap hard chops before Carrillo connects with a super kick. These guys are working really hard, but the crowd at Minute Maid Park isn’t quite thrilled yet.

6:17 p.m. Every time Carrillo makes a minor offense, Andrade puts an end to it. But then Carrillo with a nice Moonsault that connects outside the ring.

18:14 Andrade focuses on Carrillo’s left arm. The challenger tries to fight back but is leveled with an elbow. As expected, a good Lucha libre moves between these two early on.

6:09 pm: Early back and forth when Carrillo goes to the top rope, but Andrade pushes him off and he flies into the barricade.

6:05 p.m. Championship season in the pre-show.

Sheamus defeats Shorty G

17:58 FINISH: Shorty G struggled hard and almost he with an ankle lock and a couple of needle attempts, but then he ate a brogue kick and it was over. Short and just a simple game.

17:54 Shorty G tries to fight back, but is always cut off with the ten forearms on the chest. Then he mocks him, but Shorty shoots a few blows and a kick in the face, followed by a kick on the knee. He’s trying.

5:50 p.m. It’s all Sheamus when he bullies Shorty G and follows his left arm, including a broken shoulder, and stomps on his left hand.

17:44: It’s been a long time since this guy last played pay-per-view.

17:30: And the pre-show is on. So far, the broadcasting teams have discussed the show and who they will buy the various games from. It looks like the match Sheamus – Shorty G has been moved to the pre-show. Sheamus is cursed with it.

