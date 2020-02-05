Restaurant review: Casa do Frango, Shoreditch

Advertisement

Literally means “house of

chicken ”, Casa do Frango has become best known for its piri piri

chicken since opening on Southwark Street in 2018. Only 18 months later, the founders

have a sister, Casita do Frango, opened at the Arcade Food Theater in Center

Point, and a brand new Shoreditch restaurant.

The new restaurant is in a corner location near Shoreditch High Street and is considerably larger than the original in South London, spread over two floors. On the ground floor, the bar is connected to a number of café-style seats and serves a concise pesticos menu (the equivalent of Portugal with tapas), while a pasteleria is the main focus on the ground floor. Here the exemplary pastéis de nata are baked on site. Upstairs the large dining room has an open kitchen and is decorated with warm colors, foliage and sofas that are flooded with natural light during the day and cascading through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The space is generally charming, as is the polite, efficient service.

Photo: Charlie McKay

As for the food, piri piri

chicken remains an important point of attention. While the origin of piri piri is not precise

clearly – the malagueta pepper has roots in South America and Africa – that’s it

particularly synonymous The Algarve in Portugal, especially the small town

Guia. Half-Portuguese co-founder Marco Mendes regularly visited restaurants in

The Algarve as a young child and the piri piri chicken in the area is crazy

memories. “People tend to overlook or underestimate chicken,” he said

told Big Hospitality in a recent interview, “but it can be a great dish.”

Marinated with piri piri (also available with oregano or lemon and garlic), the restaurant’s signature dish consists of half a chicken, exactly cooked over a wood-fired grill (£ 10). It is perhaps not surprising that the court has received many comparisons from Nando, but it is considerably better, more authentic and only marginally more expensive. Even better when washed down with a cold glass of Adega de Monção vinho verde from the exclusive Portuguese wine list.

Photo: Haydon Perrior

Elsewhere on the menu,

Bacalhau fritters are archetypal, filled with a mixture of Atlantic salt cod

and silky potato puree, enlivened by a suggestion of tomato and some piri piri

sauce (£ 6). Charred cauliflower, on the other hand, is hearty and welcomed throughout

some cilantro yogurt and pistachio nuts (£ 8) – not special

revolutionary, yet enjoyable.

Like the chicken, large prawns are cooked on the wood-fired grill – remarkable in their simplicity, finished with just a little garlic, parsley, white wine and piri piri sauce. Grilled chorizo ​​is equally simple but impressive, unrestrained with peppers and accompanied by a few guindilla peppers and a big blob of black olive mayonnaise (£ 6).

Photo: Haydon Perrior

Regarding the sides, the Montanheira salad is beautifully presented, with tomato, green pepper, cucumber and onion, finished with oregano – a healthy option that doesn’t look like an escape (£ 4). However, African rice is a must-order (£ 6). Solid rice grains are strewn with peas, pieces of plantain, chorizo ​​and pieces of crispy chicken skin. Although the menu has a layout that is focused on sharing, you want to order a portion of the African rice entirely for yourself. A selection of Portuguese desserts are available, but the pastéis de nata are the main attractions. The classic is a superlative, with the custard entangled in a fortress of crispy, layered puff pastry.

Casa do Frango has a huge rollout potential given the accessibility, although the food is considerably better than at typical chain restaurants in the same price range.

Casa do Frango Shoreditch can be found at 2 King John Court, London, EC2A

3EZ.

