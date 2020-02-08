REST IN PEACE. Orson Bean, veteran comic and actor hit by car at 91

Advertisement

Orson Bean on Dr. Quinn, medicine woman

Orson Bean, frequent guest of Johnny Carson and actor in The Twilight Zone, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and Being John Malkovich, died in a traffic accident on February 7. He was 91 years old.

As reported by ABC7, Bean was walking near his home in Venice, California when a car stopped him and he fell on the street. Spectators tried to stop traffic, but a second driver failed to notice Bean and fatally hit him.

“The westbound car didn’t see him, cut him off, and he crashed,” said Captain Brian Wendling of LAPD. “A second vehicle came up, got distracted by people trying to brake it, and then they looked up, and then a second traffic collision happened, and it was fatal.”

Bean was born in Vermont in 1928 under the real name of Dallas Burrows. He is a distant cousin of Calvin Coolidge and claims to have peed on the incumbent president when he was six months old. In the 1950s he developed the pseudonym Orson Bean while working as a house comic in the New York nightclub Blue Angel. This opened the door for appearances on the Tonight Show and the Ed Sullivan Show.

Orson Bean played Mr. Bevis in an early episode of The Twilight Zone and continued to work in film and television until he was blacklisted in the 1950s because he was a communist. In 2016, he explained to The Hollywood Reporter how he found out.

“After I was elected Vice President of the New York District, I got a call from Ed Sullivan. I could feel the blood running from my face. He said: “I have to cancel this Sunday.” I’ve been on the show seven times. Overnight I was no longer the hot young comic from CBS, but no longer worked. “

Bean later developed a more conservative policy. He was Andrew Breitbart’s father-in-law before the blogger’s death in 2012. According to reports, he said to Breitbart: “It is now more difficult to be open and conservative on a Hollywood set than it was then to be a communist.”

After moving to Australia in the 1970s and living as a hippie, Bean struggled to find work in the 1980s before moving to Dr. he had acted consistently. In addition to the recurring appearances in Desperate Housewives, Bean played Dr. Lester in Being John Malkovich and was a guest on numerous sitcoms, including Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother and Superstore. His last role was in a 2020 episode of Grace and Frankie.