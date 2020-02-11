REST IN PEACE. Joseph Shabalala, founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, dies at the age of 78

Advertisement

Joseph Shabalala, director and founder of the South African choir group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died at the age of 78. He died on the morning of February 11th in a hospital in Pretoria with his wife Thokozile Shabalala by his side (via BBC).

Bhekizizwe born Joseph Siphatimandla Mxoveni Mshengu Bigboy Shabalala was the oldest of eight children who grew up on a farm in Tugela, South Africa. Although his dream was to become a “teacher, doctor or something” (via The Citizen), he left school at the age of 12 to work on the family farm after his father’s death. He later found a job in a factory, but sang in his spare time with a group called The Blacks. When Shabalala was 18, the group changed its name to Ladysmith Black Mambazo and he became its formal leader.

The group’s name was based on their hometown (Ladysmith), the color of Shabalala’s strongest ox (Black) and the Zulu word for ax (Mambazo) as a sign of how they would reduce their competition. Their mix of local Zulu songs and dance with South African Isicathamiya (an a capella art form paired with a shuffling dance style) caught the label’s attention after a 1970 radio performance. Their first album, Amabutho from 1973, was the first African album to be awarded gold.

In the mid-1980s, Paul Simon recruited the group to sing on his later classic Graceland. Shabalala himself wrote the album track “Homeless” with Simon and the group accompanied the American folk singer on a world tour. In return for their willingness to work with him (a collaboration that violated apartheid’s long-standing cultural boycott), Simon produced the next three Ladysmith Black Mambazo international records for Warner Bros. The first Shaka Zulu, released in 1987, became Their international presence was enormous and they were awarded the Grammy for the best traditional folk reception.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo would win four more Grammys (including two for tributes and new releases from Shaka Zulu) and 10 more nominations. They were awarded the Emmy and Academy Awards for their 2000 documentary On Tiptoe: Gentle Steps to Freedom.

In addition to Simon, the group worked with a number of American artists. They appeared in Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker where they played “The Moon Is Walking” and were recorded with Dolly Parton, Josh Groban, Mavis Staples and others. Long Walk to Freedom, their Grammy-nominated 45th anniversary album, included Melissa Etheridge, Sarah McLachlan, Natalie Merchant, Emmylou Harris and Taj Mahal.

Due to deteriorating health, Shabalala withdrew from a tour in 2014 shortly after performing at a Nelson Mandela Memorial Concert. He continued to teach traditional choral music in South Africa, while his four sons and grandson are still members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

In a tweet in honor of his death, the South African government in Xhosa wrote: “Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile”.

Ladysmith herself, who is currently on tour in the U.S., also tweeted a reminder when she heard the news. “Our founder, our teacher and above all our father left us today for eternal peace,” they wrote. “We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. You will live forever through your music and the millions you have come into contact with. “

