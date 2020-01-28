Rescuers search for earthquake victims in ruins while Turkey searches social media posts for earthquakes

Advertisement

Turkish emergency teams pierce debris and look for the last two missing people who are believed to be trapped in a collapsed building after an earthquake.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that broke out on Friday evening killed at least 39 people and injured more than 1,600 others. At least 45 survivors were dragged out of the rubble alive.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke in Istanbul on Sunday about “provocative” social media posts on the earthquake. “Some messages are terrible, spoiled,” he said, according to the Anadolu Agency. “For example, a question of what the government has done against earthquakes in the past two decades.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, visits the scene in Elazig (President’s press service via AP, pool)

The Turkish president visited the most affected areas and attended the funeral of a mother and son who were killed in the quake. Erdogan warned people against repeating “negative” hearsay that the country was not prepared for earthquakes.

He said, “Don’t listen to rumors, listen to someone’s negative, opposite propaganda, and know that we are your servants.” for earthquakes.

A public prosecutor in Ankara has launched an investigation into social media contributions to the earthquake. The prosecutor’s office is examining 50 people for suspicions of “spreading fear and panic” and “insulting the Turkish people, the Turkish Republic and the state institutions,” the Turkish daily Hurriyet reported.

The suspects are accused of spreading false images of the quake on social media. Two people were arrested in Gaziantep province.

The number of earthquake victims in Turkey increases with falling temperatures

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 p.m. Local time on Friday at a depth of 6.75 kilometers on the eastern Anatolian fault line. There were tremors in many cities in the region.

Rescue workers in a collapsed building in the city of Elazig are trying to reach a missing 75-year-old woman and another while relatives wait nearby, NTV television reported.

The body of a third missing person was pulled out of the collapsed structure overnight, increasing the death toll to 39 in the quake, NTV reported.

The quake destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others. The survivors had to take refuge in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. The authorities warned people against returning to unsafe houses.

When night temperatures dropped to minus 5 ° C, emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced people and distributed hot meals.

The Syrian hero thanked for saving the survivors

A rescued couple was reunited with a Syrian student who helped them dig with their bare hands out of their collapsed house.

“He is our hero and angel,” said a crying Dudane Aydin, who was trapped in ruins, about Mahmud al Osman in an interview with the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

Her husband Zulkuf added, “When I saw the light on Mahmud’s phone, we called for help. Then we knew we would come out.”

He added: “Some locals held Mahmud by the legs and stretched out to my wife to save her. After saving my wife, he tried to help others. “

At the weekend, the rescuers took 35-year-old Ayse Yildiz and her two-year-old daughter Yusra out of the rubble of another overturned building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.

The Turkish Presidency for Emergency and Disaster Protection announced that almost 4,000 workers and 22 dogs have been involved in the search and rescue operation since Friday.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which lies on two main fault lines. The Friday quake struck the city, which is 350 miles east of Ankara, at 8:55 p.m. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

It is not the first time that Elazig has experienced a fatal quake. In 2010, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed 51 people there. The worst earthquake in Turkey in decades happened in 1999 when two strong earthquakes hit northwest Turkey and around 18,000 people died.

