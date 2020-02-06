Advertisement

Ninety people on board six rubber boats, including 15 children, were intercepted by British authorities trying to cross the canal. The Home Office has confirmed this.

The total number of people caught up in a major Coast Guard Helicopter search and rescue operation on the Kent coast on Thursday is likely to be the highest ever in a single day, despite repeated warnings of the dangers of a small boat trip.

Women and children were treated in the port of Dover by emergency services after crossing the busy shipping lanes in almost icy conditions.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said a “new approach” was needed and migrants should be returned to France regardless of where they are intercepted.

In an incident at around 2.15 a.m., a Border Force ship intercepted an inflatable ribboat with five men. They said they were from Senegal, Mali and Guinea.

In the second incident, also around 2:15 a.m., a border force ship intercepted a small boat with a group of 21 men who said they were from Syria, Yemen, and Egypt.

In the third incident, around 7:40 a.m., a Border Force ship intercepted a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) that carried a group of 12 men and women who presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals.

Three other RHIBs were intercepted in later incidents and a total of 42 people were detained.

At around 9:20 a.m., border guards detained a group of five near Shakespeare Beach near Dover, who claimed to be from Iraq and Yemen.

Around 11:20 p.m. Kent police officers arrested five suspected illegal migrants in downtown Dover.

The French authorities responded to further attempts to cross migrants with a number of detainees.

The temperatures in the port of Dover were as low as 2 ° C on Thursday morning.