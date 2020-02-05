Republican Senate officials request Hunter Biden's travel documents from the Secret Service

Advertisement

Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter attend an NCAA basketball game in Washington on January 30, 2010. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Shortly after the Senate voted to exonerate President Trump for the two impeachment proceedings against him, the Senate Republicans announced Wednesday that they had requested Hunter Biden’s official travel documents from the Secret Service.

Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Finance Committee, and Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Department of Homeland Security and Government Affairs, requested the filing of the son of former Vice President Joe Biden as part of their ongoing investigation into his possible conflicts of interest related to his business dealings with China and his lucrative ones Position on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The committees examine “potential conflicts of interest arising from the business of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration, particularly with regard to his business in Ukraine and China,” the chairman said in a letter to the director of Secret Service ,

Johnson and Grassley previously requested documents from the Treasury regarding the younger Biden and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

The House Democrats initiated the impeachment investigation after a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became known on July 25. During that call, Trump repeatedly asked Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, since Biden had used his position as vice president for his son, who held a lucrative position with a Ukrainian gas company. At that time, Biden was responsible for fighting corruption in Ukraine as Vice President.

Legislators then accused Trump of hindering the Congressional investigation by refusing to provide documents and allowing witnesses to testify.

The White House temporarily withheld US military aid of $ 391 million for Ukraine to help the country counter Russian aggression. This raised suspicions of a consideration after which Trump would finally release the aid in exchange for the promise of Biden’s behavior.

The Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to release Trump from the two parliamentary charges of impeachment, abuse of power and congressional obstruction.