Report on AI in the public sector 'forget people'

The public needs “more reassurance” about the positive impact that AI can have on their lives when used by the government, according to the independent commission for standards in public life. The evaluation showed that government agencies needed to be “more transparent” about their use, with people often unclear what it was used for.

However, Unite criticized the report for not discussing the real threat to jobs in the public sector. A Unite analysis of the threat of automation on jobs has shown that health and local authorities run a high risk of automation. A report from Frey and Osborne in 2015 estimated that 35 percent of jobs in the UK could be lost due to automation.

The new report entitled Artificial Intelligence and Public Standards, led by Lord Evans of Weardale, shows how artificial intelligence will change the delivery of public services, but does not address the threat that technology poses to jobs.

The report concluded that “artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize the delivery of public services, creating an opportunity for more innovative and efficient public services. Machine learning in particular will change the way decisions are made in a variety of areas such as police, health, welfare, transportation, social care and education.

“We conclude that a new AI regulator is not necessary, but that existing regulators must adapt to meet the challenges that AI entails. They need the help of a central body for this, but the CDEI does not yet have a clearly defined goal and is not yet legally binding. Two areas in particular – transparency and data distortion – need urgent attention in the form of new regulations and guidelines. “

Sharon Graham, executive officer, said: “A report about robots in the public sector has forgotten people. It is surprising that an in-depth report on artificial intelligence and ethics in the public sector has been prepared without taking into account the risk that new technologies may have for the livelihood of public sector employees. There are more than 5 million employees in the public sector, including the NHS and local authorities, where many jobs run a high risk of automation.

“Unite is developing a political and industrial strategy to build a future that works. New technology will generate many opportunities, but there are also threats. We will fight to ensure that the benefits are shared and used to do things that help public sector employees and their families, such as reducing working time without wage loss. “