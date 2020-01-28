Report by the Advisory Committee on Migration signals 'low growth' of the UK immigration system after Brexit

Advertisement

“We estimate that GDP per capita and productivity increase only slightly, public finances improve slightly, pressure on public health, schools and social housing decreases slightly, although the pressure on social care increases slightly “Professor Alan Manning announced Tuesday morning The long-awaited report from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) provides insight into a point-based UK post-Brexit immigration system.

“Our recommendations should reduce the future growth of the UK’s population and economy compared to free movement through the use of skill and salary thresholds,” added the chairman of the influential MAC committee.

The MAC is an advisory non-departmental public institution funded by the Ministry of the Interior. Home Secretary Priti Patel was commissioned to collect evidence, investigate and review how an Australian-style points system (PBS) could be introduced to strengthen the UK post-Brexit labor market.

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel had alluded to such a system without explaining how it would work or how it would benefit the UK economy.

The report recommends a system that is less similar to the Australian system, but rather a mixed system with minimum wage thresholds for people who come to the UK with a job offer, and a point-based system only for people who do not have prior experience. “Talented people” could apply for a work visa under the new point-based system.

Boris Johnson is under no obligation to accept the committee’s recommendations. However, it is likely that government immigration policies will be informed after evidence has been gathered on how these changes would work for UK businesses and the economy.

The Advisory Committee on Migration recommends a general salary threshold of £ 25,600 for skilled workers

A headline from the report is a recommendation to the government to lower the qualified migrant wage threshold to £ 25,600. A lowering of the threshold was expected to end the free movement of EU and EEA countries.

For those who come to the UK with a job offer, the MAC recommends lowering the existing general salary threshold by £ 4,400. In addition, the MAC recommends continuing to have a salary threshold based on the occupation of the worker, with higher paid occupations having higher thresholds. Teachers, NHS professionals and new entrants would continue to benefit from lower salary thresholds.

If the government wants a point-based system, it should put it in the way for skilled workers without a job offer, the MAC recommends. Talented people would register their interest in entering the UK with monthly invitations to apply from this pool. This is in line with other point-based systems.

The MAC report recommends the introduction of different salary thresholds for different sectors in the UK.

Other recommendations in the report include:

Apply relevant salary thresholds across the UK.

Continued support for a separate pilot visa for ‘remote’ areas in the UK.

A review of the need for the bottleneck cast list (SOL) once the new immigration system is fully in place as most of the benefits will disappear.

An immediate interruption of the proposal increases the billing threshold and a review of the billing requirements.

Much better data for monitoring and evaluation as the UK may not be able to learn from past mistakes and does not know if a new system will work.

The Committee urges the government to take decisions on the UK’s future immigration system soon and to give employers enough time to prepare for the January 2021 launch. This is vital to protect UK companies and their ability to grow and face the challenges of Brexit.

“There is no perfect system and there are inevitable, difficult compromises. The biggest impact will be in low-wage sectors and the government needs to be aware of its plans to migrate low-skilled workers, ”warned MAC Chairman Professor Manning. “The government should ensure that the mistakes of previous point-based British systems are not repeated.”

Johnson suggests that the work visa could be extended after Brexit

Ahead of the report, the Prime Minister said Monday that after Brexit, government agencies and agencies will have a greater say in controlling immigration for the various UK industries.

On Monday, the Prime Minister also defended his plan to speed up the entry of scientists, researchers and mathematicians into the UK after pointing out that the current ceiling was never reached. Boris Johnson has introduced his new “Global Talent” visa to replace Tier 1 (exceptional talent) from February 20th.

Unlike the current regime, there is no cap on applicants and it accepts endorsements from a larger pool of organizations. It is managed by the UK Department of Research and Innovation to enable UK talented research projects that have received recognized prestigious grants and awards to recruit global talent.

Boris Johnson at Kings College Mathematics School, London (Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA)

In an interview at London’s King’s College Mathematics School, Boris Johnson pointed out that the model could be extended to other bodies that monitor industries that rely on low-skilled workers.

“What we want is a system that responds to the needs of the UK economy in all dimensions,” he replied when asked about the possibility. “Well, yes, there will be sectors like agriculture or retail, hospitality, etc. that will continue to attract low-skilled workers, but we want to make sure that this is largely based on the jobs they need to get here in the UK. “

However, questions about the “Global Talent” system were raised because the upper limit of 2,000 applicants that the previous visa system never reached was reached. The Prime Minister emphasized: “There are more and more people who want to study and work in Great Britain, and what we tell the world is that we are coming out of the EU and not only open to it, talent from the EU – we will of course – , but we want to attract math and science talent from around the world. “

The Global Talent program enables UK-based research projects that have received recognized grants and awards to attract global talent. Applicants do not need a job offer before they come to the UK on a visa, and it provides an accelerated path to establishment for all scientists and researchers who get approval on the route.

The spokeswoman for liberal-democratic domestic politics, Christine Jardine, criticized the program as “nothing more than an advertising stunt” and explained: “Boris Johnson shows that he basically does not understand what makes our science sector so successful. Changing the name of a visa and that Removing a cap that has never been hit is not a serious plan. “

Nicola Sturgeon unveils plan for a separate Scottish visa system

In the meantime, Nicola Sturgeon has asked the British government to look at proposals for a separate Scottish visa system to meet the country’s post-Brexit needs.

While agreeing to the MAC’s call for pilots for rural areas that need more populations, the Home Office pointed out that a separate Scotland system is unlikely for the time being.

On Monday, the First Minister published Migration: Helping Scotland Prosper, which outlined various ways in which the Scottish system could differ from the rest of the United Kingdom.

According to the Scottish government’s preferred model for the system, which would require discussions with the UK government due to the reluctance to immigrate, migrants would separately apply for a visa to the Scottish government to live only in Scotland, and Holyrood would apply to the Home Office recommend.

In response, the British government said it would “remain a reserved matter”. A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior emphasized: “Immigration will remain a reserved matter. The UK government will introduce a point-based immigration system that works in the interest of the whole of the UK, including Scotland.

“We want to understand the specific needs of the UK as a whole, which is why we have been working intensively with stakeholders in the UK, including the Scottish Government.”

Nicola Sturgeon said the document was prepared by a group of advisors and business bodies across Scotland (Andrew Milligan / PA).

The First Minister said that post-Brexit demographic change would hit Scotland harder than the rest of the UK, which meant that a tailored approach was needed to attract talent north of the border.

Nicola Sturgeon emphasized: “The harsh reality is this: Without further immigration in the coming years there is a real risk that the working age population in Scotland will decline.

“I believe that the end of free movement will harm the whole of the UK, but it will be uniquely harmful to Scotland. It is likely that this will weaken our economy, affect the delivery of our public services, and make some of our communities less sustainable. “

The First Minister admitted that no talks had been held with the British government about the proposal, but hoped Boris Johnson would contact the Scottish government on the matter.

Unlikely for now …

