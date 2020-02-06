Repatriated Filipinos from Hubei are quarantined in New Clark City

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Thursday February 6 that the 45 Filipinos to be returned from Hubei Province in China – the epicenter of the 2019 coronavirus outbreak – will be quarantined in the New Clark athletes’ village Tarlac.

Health Minister Francisco Duque III inspected the facility on Thursday morning and declared that the site is ready to accommodate the returning Filipinos, which are expected to arrive early Sunday, February 9.

Upon arrival, the Filipino workers (OFWs) from Hubei are immediately counted as examined patients, of whom there are 178 as of Thursday. (READ: ‘Novel Coronavirus’ or 2019 nCoV: What We Know So Far)

Two buildings in New Clark City that were used during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games are used for quarantine – one for asymptomatic patients and the other for those who develop symptoms.

There will also be a polyclinic at the facility where returnees who develop symptoms during the 14-day quarantine period are brought and treated. According to Duque, the two buildings will be cordoned off from the rest of New Clark City.

Contact with the outside world will be minimal, said Duque. Patients are only allowed to communicate with their families over the Internet.

The health chief also said medical staff from 5 nearby hospitals take turns taking care of the returnees.

“We will provide the necessary medical logistics, including hygiene kits, disinfectant solutions, transportation, and other items that are required as part of the quarantine process,” he added.

How does the repatriation work? According to Brigido Dulay, Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Filipino citizens released for repatriation by the Chinese government are first checked by Chinese health officials before boarding the rented plane that takes them to Clark.

When Chinese health authorities notice symptoms, they are no longer allowed to return to the Philippines. Instead, they are taken to hospitals in China for treatment and monitoring.

If they show no symptoms, they are allowed to board the plane, where 5 DOH employees check them for symptoms a second time. If they are completely symptomatic, they are allowed to fly home to the Philippines. Otherwise, they will be treated in Chinese health care facilities.

Upon arrival in Clark, they will be checked for symptoms again. Those who have a fever, cough, and cold are immediately taken to the facility’s polyclinic and isolated from the rest of the returnees who show no symptoms.

According to Dulay, a team from the State Department in Wuhan, China, is already working with the Chinese authorities to obtain the necessary permits for the return.

“Today we already have our DFA team in Wuhan City and they work on site to prepare for the repatriation of our SAW. They are on site and take the risk,” said Dulay.

He also revealed that 4 of the 45 Filipinos who want to be repatriated have problems with their immigration status, which means that it remains uncertain whether they can come home on Sunday.

After the quarantine period, the returning SAWs are supported by the Overseas Workers Welfare Authority with employment problems, according to DOH and DFA.

The novel corona virus, which comes from Wuhan, China, has so far killed 564 people and made over 28,000 people sick across the country and worldwide. The World Health Organization has already declared an international emergency for the virus.

In the Philippines, 3 patients have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection, one of whom died after complications from severe pneumonia. (READ: World currently “not in a pandemic” of the China virus – WHO) – Rappler.com