Renae Lawrence, Australian of Bali Nine, who has been in an Indonesian drug smuggling prison for 13 years, used Joko Widodo’s arrival in Australia to ask for mercy from the remaining five members of the group who are still in prison.

Lawrence was arrested in 2005 along with eight other Australians for attempting to smuggle 8kg of heroin from Bali to Australia. In 2006, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In November 2018, Lawrence was released from prison for good behavior and was allowed to return to Australia, where she has been very reluctant and avoids the media.

But Widodo’s visit to Australia, where he will speak to Parliament as the second Indonesian head of government on Monday, prompted Lawrence to seek the public spotlight for Michael Czugaj, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Si Yi Chen, and Martin Stephens, who remain in Indonesian prisons ,

All five men were sentenced to life imprisonment with no hope of being released for their role in the smuggling ring.

Lawrence said it was time for the men to get home and asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to represent her case with his Indonesian counterpart during the official visit.

“I have no dispute with the Indonesian legal system, but I am still worried about these five young men who, if given the same judgment as me, may have returned to Australia with their families,” Lawrence said clearly nervously Media gathered in a hotel in Canberra at their request.

“Their families are constantly traveling to Indonesia to visit their sons with great effort. But their agony persists and, like every year, these young men lose hope. We acknowledge that we did the wrong thing and continue to apologize to the Indonesian government and citizens for our stupidity.

“If it were possible for them to be given a certain punishment, that hope would come again.

“If this is not possible, a prisoner exchange between Australia and Indonesia would provide easier access to their Australian sons, and Indonesian families would provide easier access to their sons and daughters who are in an Australian prison.

“These humane actions would bring our nations together in a small part.”

Immediately after her testimony, Lawrence sent the same message to the Indonesian press in Bahasa.

The Indonesian government executed two members of the Bali Nine group, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, in November 2015, despite an almost ten-year campaign to convert their death sentences.

The Indonesian authorities reported that a third member, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died of stomach cancer in prison in 2018.

Lawrence was the only member of the group released in 2018. She was praised by the governor of Bangli Prison as an exemplary prisoner.

Amnesty International’s Australian arm has also urged Morrison to improve the human rights situation in West Papua during bilateral talks with Widodo on behalf of the 56 native West Papuans and an Indonesian prisoner for treason.

The group faces life imprisonment if convicted.