Remnants must now have every broken promise about Brexit Latest Brexit news and top stories

The new European

Pro-Brexit supporters come together to celebrate while the UK prepares to leave the European Union. Photo: United Kingdom / PA.

PA wire / PA images

Readers are divided on which action Remainers should do at Brexit.

I could no longer disagree with Matt Kelly’s order to prevent “I told you” (“Staying must become something bigger”).

We now live in a nightmare after the truth. If we do not return every example of the “Project Angst” predictions in the face of the now minority that forced this farce, it would be an acceptance that those in power can say and do whatever they want to achieve their goal without justification be called.

Trying to build the remnants in a gentle, gentle, progressive motion won’t work – Corbyn proved that all too well. We don’t have the luxury of ten years of BoJo while we make a solution from navel fluff.

We have to put the rotting corpse of every Brexit misconception, broken promise and economic catastrophe into the catapults and swing them high over the armed guards at Whitehall to land square where they belong, on the Number 10 threshold.

Steve McEvoy

Matt Kelly wants the UK to flourish, so he favors action to get Brexit to work, feeling like a vague hope for the future. I argue that Remainers must constantly insist on close action with the EU to maintain current standards, maintain trade relations and continue to point out how our influence and impact within the EU would be greater.

Undoubtedly, many remains will now be inclined to devote their energy to climate change, but in the EU / UK context, the statement that climate change is most successful within a larger bloc reinforces the EU perspective. Remaining action can emphasize this point while striving for close cooperation between the UK of the “third countries” and the EU.

I am pleased that the new European will continue – it has kept us healthy in recent years and we will undoubtedly still need it!

Daniel Beck, Huntingdon

Many pro-EU commentators now say that we must hope that Brexit is a success. I hope that global warming stops, but there is no chance of that either.

Matt Kelly’s prospectus is that we as a tribe focus on what are regular policy issues. However, our relationship with the EU will directly affect any chance of improvement in the policy areas that he identifies. A solution for Norway and we can mitigate much of the economic damage; a hard Brexit results in double cuts.

Matt argues that the Leavers should not be made to possess the disaster of their making. The government and most media will find a scapegoat for the country’s decline. At that time we have the responsibility to remind the public of promises made.

Telling as it is is not a betrayal or whining. I may not say as vulgar as “I told you,” but I am sure I will say “what did you expect?”

Bob Nicholson, Frodsham

Instead of saying “I told you,” should we instead say, “You won. Come over”?

John Gaskell, SW Surrey

