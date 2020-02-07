Remnants must continue to fight after Brexit | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Liz Gerard

Pro-Brexit supporters come together to celebrate while the UK prepares to leave the European Union. Photo: United Kingdom / PA.

PA wire / PA images

In the days since the UK left the EU, Liz Gerard has seen little generosity from Leavers and enough reasons to continue the fight

How’s the healing going? Do Leavers extend the hand of friendship? Put an arm around your shoulder and say, “We know you’re suffering, but the country voted for it. It’ll be okay”?

Are they for God’s sake?

It was not the Brexit moment itself that made me cry, but the soft Led By Donkeys message “This is our star, take care of us” on the White Cliffs. Especially when it is set against the sheer filth of some of the leave celebrations. Who goes to a party armed with a sign saying “Shut up the traitors” or fuel to burn a (fire-retardant) flag?

There are videos of thousands of joyful dances the night away. Good luck to them. But there is also a huge amount of images of fat white guys in “two world wars and a referendum” T-shirts or draped in Union flags, with all the charm of a hooligan crowd from the 80s as they tear themselves apart in real or imagined opponents.

Then there was the “Happy Brexit Day” announcement on the fire doors of an apartment building in Norwich where the residents were told to speak “Queens English” (sic) or go back to the country they came from, so that we can return to what was normality before you ever contaminated this amazing island “.

Remoaner bait was also not limited to random racists and individuals who might not have all the educational benefits (and, no, it doesn’t help us to make the hashtag #thick popular based on three poorly informed women who talk about why they voted for leave of absence). Those who should – and do – know better.

Former MEP Daniel Hannan breathe new life into the “Project Fear” spot with a tweet that began: “A day in and so far: no food riots, no medicine shortages, no jammed highways …” He was accompanied by Douglas Carswell – the only Ukipper ever elected as a Member of Parliament – tweeted: “I see the planes are still flying. Local supermarket still full of food … Do you think the doom mongers … feel a little silly?”

As both men knew very well, the warnings for deficits and locks were all about a no-deal Brexit and that the transition period means nothing – except having control over the rules – is supposed to change until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, in Downing Street all the rumors about our “friends and neighbors in Europe” came straight out of the window with briefings that the Prime Minister was furious because the EU had “renounced” its Canada-style deal offer and “changed the rules”. It wasn’t, perhaps he should have read his own withdrawal agreement and political statement, making it easier for the EU to take on its traditional role of enemy.

Just like the Telegraph did with France in a prominent story about Britons who had “saved” a village, but now, along with about 160,000 other expats, their voting rights had been “stripped”. France has not suddenly changed its electoral laws; we are the ones who have changed the relationship, but the message is that it is not fair because Europeans can still vote here.

At this time. Our existing rules say that citizens of EU countries have a voice and the election committee confirms that there are no indications that the position will change before the local elections in May.

That is a small relief for up to five million “aliens” who are worried about their future. During the referendum campaign, Hannan said: “It is irresponsible to scare EU nationals in the UK by hinting that their status could change after the Brexit. Nobody suggests such a thing.”

Then it was said that they might have to ‘register’. Now they have to ‘apply’ if they want to stay this year. People who have been in this country even longer than this old writer, people who have never lived anywhere else, have received letters telling them that if they do not have the right papers, they may be deported to a country they have never have seen.

The Home Office has encouraged people to apply and has paid £ 9 million in grants to organizations that want to help an estimated 200,000 “hard-to-reach” people – including homeless, battered women and nurtured children – to navigate by the scheme. But that financing will expire next month.

There are many very concerned and frightened people there.

You may have thought that, in the spirit of “bringing the country together,” politicians and prominent Leavers would soften the rhetoric, that they would fulfill their promises rather than kick back. But no. For example, look at Michael Gove. Before the referendum, he said famously: “The only thing that will not change is our ability to trade freely with Europe.” But in the hours before we actually left, it became “we cannot guarantee frictionless trade with the EU”.

The Brexiters have won the war, but we have a government that is uncomfortable with the concept of peace. It may have banned the word “Brexit,” but not the fighting spirit that accompanied it. And it’s scary.

Many see parallels with Germany from the 1930s, especially in the attitude – both officially and among the population – towards EU citizens. That seems melodramatic. But it’s too easy to be complacent and say, “That can’t happen here.”

Look at that message in the Norwich tower block, listen to the language of the tough Leavers, see how our foreign secretary in Europe is friendly to Scotland, read the briefings from Cummings and his team. These people do not want to resume “normal” life; they have developed a preference for conflict.

Remnants lost the war. But there is another, more important, battle ahead. We need to make sure that this country is just as vibrant and outgoing and warm and compassionate as the Leavers promised it would be. We must ensure that those in power keep their promises – we cannot trust the opposition or the media to hold them accountable – and we must do everything we can to ensure that everyone who lives here – wherever they come from – is safe. It is a difficult question. Heaven knows how we do it. But somehow we have to do that.

