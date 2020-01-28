Remains swear to pull new Brexit 50p coin out of circulation | Current Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

The Brexit coin [50 pence] with the words “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations” and the date on which Great Britain leaves the EU. Photo: HM Treasury / PA.

The remains have defiantly opposed the new Brexit 50p commemorative coin.

After the Chancellor signaled that three million of the coins with which the United Kingdom had left the EU would be in circulation on January 31, Remain activists vowed to take action.

Readers of the new European Facebook page said they would do anything to stop the circulation of the coins.

“If I get one of these 50 pence coins, I will put it out of circulation, keep it in a drawer and return it all to a bank on the day that Britain joins the EU John Perry.

“Put them in a pot. Get them out of circulation. Only a relatively small amount is made, 500,000, I think it would be easy if everyone played the game!” Ian Payne replied.

“16 million people still voted. I’m sure we can remove this coin very quickly,” he added.

MORE: Three million Brexit 50p commemorative coins will be put into circulation on Friday

Helen Wynne-Jones wrote: “I will not accept any of these coins. Instead, they will go directly to a UK-based charity. We will need them.”

“Each of these ridiculous Brexity 50p coins that I receive is donated to the Children’s Society,” said Lesley Newton. “They do great work for child refugees.”

“There are only 3 million !!!” noticed Elaine Sutton. “If you have one in your change, we can beat it up on eBay at any time.”

MORE: Save your 50p coins for a subscription to The New European – you get 13 issues for £ 20 with a FREE gift

“Every 50p I get goes straight back to Remain,” wrote Elaine Evans.

The Chancellor plans three million coins on Brexit Day, later seven million.

The coins bear the words “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations” and the date of January 31st.

