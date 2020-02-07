Relieved parents greet 200 JeffCo students from the mountain camp despite a snowstorm

Advertisement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado. – Hundreds of parents from Jefferson County are relieved that their children have come home from an open-air laboratory in the mountains despite the snowstorm. The students said that the snow only contributed to their adventure.

Approximately 200 Ken Caryl Middle School students returned from a week in the mountain open-air laboratory. They were supposed to return on Friday afternoon, but the school district issued a day of snow.

“Security is our top priority. As soon as we knew that the schools were canceled today and our children had to go home, we came together as a team to work out an action plan. We worked with the district and transportation department, “said director Christie Hurt.

The district sent buses with chains to pick up the students from Mount Evans and where they had been since Monday. They were accompanied by snow plows from the district.

Sixth grader Brianna O’Connor said about the trip home: “It was a lot slower than on the way up just because there was so much snow but the plows were out there.”

Her father David was happy to have her back home.

“I’m glad she’s back. We missed her, definitely glad she had a fun time,” he said.

Nikki Greer’s son went on the same trip as 30 years ago. She said there was no snow on her trip.

“Happy, happy tears, it was crazy. Good story for everyone to tell. You know, you don’t think you’ll miss your 11 year old, but you do,” she said.

Student Brianna O’Connor said: “We learned about the hydrosphere, geosphere and biosphere and also archery, so it was fun.”

They also learned patience on the way home. And now they have a new appreciation for nature in Colorado.

The headmaster said that an essential part of the equation is to keep parents informed about decisions throughout the day. All of the parents we spoke to said they appreciated that and it relieved a lot of worry.

