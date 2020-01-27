Release Fly Anakin's new album at the end of the day

Advertisement

For the past few years, members of the Mutant Academy in Richmond, Virginia have regularly released ridiculously solid rap music. Their constant presence below the surface reminds me a bit of Griselda Records, when people were just beginning to understand who they were. The Mutant Academy style is softer and softer than that of Griselda; it is closer in spirit to the collegiate backpack-rap metro of the late 90s and early 00s than its more flashy drug rap counterpart. But Mutant Academy is full of talented rappers and producers, and its catalog is just as deep.

The star of Mutant Academy is rapper Fly Anakin, who plays such a constant stream of music that it’s hard to absorb everything. Last year, as part of an underground rap roundup, I wrote on Holly Water, his collaborative album with Big Kahuna OG. Fly Anakin followed this album yesterday with a new solo album called At The End Of The Day. It’s a collection of warm, inviting and thoughtful songs, and you can hear it below.

at the end of the day. by Fly Anakin

At the end of the day is now available, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

