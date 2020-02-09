Regis Jesuit Hockey Team delivers soft toys from Teddy Bear Toss game to patients in hospital

Advertisement

The Regis Jesuit High School ice hockey team spent Sunday delivering more than 400 stuffed animals to Colorado Children’s Hospital patients collected last month during their annual teddy bear throwing game.

In January, the team invited fans to bring cuddly toys into the game. As soon as the team had scored their first goal, fans of both teams threw them on the ice. After they were collected, the team took off the trailers and prepared to deliver them to children who wage their own battles.

“It’s about seeing the wider range of everything, and with the kids it’s not about going there during the game to achieve that first goal – it’s the joy of being able to process the bears and the smile to see her face. ” “said older Leighton Walsh.

Team members state that part of the school’s curriculum is aimed at encouraging students to serve. They say that such opportunities help promote school engagement for their students and the Denver community.

“Regis Jesuit really drives the service aspect of our lives. So it’s great to come out here and enjoy the service and learn how to be active in your community,” said senior Nolan Sargent.

RJHS has been running a Teddy Bear Toss game for eight seasons. They were inspired by a similar effort put together by the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.

