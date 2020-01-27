'Redlined' neighborhoods have a higher asthma percentage than others

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – The discriminatory practice of “redefining” neighborhoods may be a thing of the past, but its legacy includes health effects that continue to exist today, a new study suggests.

In an analysis published in The Lancet Planetary Health on Monday, researchers report that the current rates of asthma-related emergency room visits are more than twice as high in areas that were re-declared – or that are at high risk for investment classified as part of the government – sponsored programs.

The analysis was based on findings in eight cities in California.

“Redlining may have shaped neighborhood development in a way that is compound risk factors for asthma,” said co-author Neeta Thakur, assistant professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, in a press release.

In general, about 8 percent of all Americans have asthma, a respiratory disease that is often associated with pollution or poor air quality that causes breathing difficulties.

However, earlier research has shown that the disease has a disproportionate impact on color communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 10 percent of black Americans and nearly 13 percent of Puerto Ricans have asthma.

Thakur and her colleagues tried to determine whether this discrepancy can be traced to where these people live. The researchers specifically considered whether the study participants lived in areas re-designated by the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation, or HOLC, a government-sponsored corporation sponsored by the New Deal era and established to provide mortgages to home buyers and stimulate the sale of real estate during the Great Depression.

When assessing loan applicants, the HOLC has basically classified their neighborhoods on the basis of investment risks, with “A” areas – mostly prosperous – considered the lowest risk and “D” areas – marked red on maps – as the highest risk.

The outlined areas were typically low-income neighborhoods with a high minority and immigrant populations. Many were in industrial areas and were subsequently reserved for development projects that were not wanted in more prosperous neighborhoods, such as highways and railways, further reducing air quality.

“Redlined neighborhoods had a high degree of low socioeconomic status, which are associated with reduced access to health care and increased psychosocial stress, both contributors to asthma incidence, prevalence and severity,” Thakur said.

The researchers assessed HOLC maps for Fresno, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco and Stockton against the number of ER visits due to asthma between 2011 and 2013. They also looked at emissions of diesel particulate matter, or PM2.5 levels, in these areas, and the proportion of current residents living with an income below double the federal poverty level.

All in all, they found that the risk of ER visits due to asthma was 2.4 times higher in neighborhoods that were reclassified than in A-classified neighborhoods – 63.5 versus 26.5 visits per year per 10,000 inhabitants. In “D” neighborhoods, they also noted that there were more people who were non-Hispanic black and Hispanic, more people living in poverty, and higher amounts of diesel emissions.

“Eighty years or more after the development of the security cards, we saw persistent higher asthma-related emergency room visits in outlined neighborhoods compared to higher-rated neighborhoods,” said co-author John Balmes, professor of lung and intensive care medicine at UCSF.

“These areas also see higher emission levels of diesel particles and poverty. Together they can partially reflect a discriminatory legacy of redlining,” Balmes added. “Similar research is needed to assess whether our findings apply outside of the eight California cities that we have studied.”

