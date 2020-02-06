Record number of anti-Semitic hate incidents reported to charity

Advertisement

Last year a record number of anti-Semitic hate incidents were reported to charity.

The Community Security Trust (CST) said it received 1,805 incident reports in 2019 – the highest number ever in a year to date.

The charity, which documents incidents and provides support to Jewish people in the country, said the figure indicates an increase of 7% compared to the number reported in 2018 (1,690).

An increase in online incidents is the “most obvious only factor” that explains the overall increase, according to confidence.

About 39% of incidents occurred online (697) – an increase of 82% since last year. According to the findings, most incidents occurred on social media.

A report said the number of online incidents is only indicative and probably underestimates the extent of the problem: targeted campaigns targeted at individual victims often include dozens of social media accounts and hundreds or even thousands of tweets, images or messages, but each of these types of campaigns is registered by CST as a single incident. “

Trust has registered anti-Semitic incidents since 1984 and has been documenting those with anti-Semitic hatred for the past four years.

Incidents are reported to charity by victims, witnesses and other persons or organizations.

The data is shared with the National Police Chiefs’ Council, so that information can be shared anonymously between the charity and the police.

Approximately 100 incidents were reported every month in 2019.

The highest monthly totals were in February (182) and December (184) – at a time when “prominent and intense debate about allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labor party was seen,” the charity claimed.

Approximately 224 of the incidents reported to charity last year concerned an offender whether the nature of the abuse related to the Labor Party or the “anti-Semitism” was expressed in the context of arguments about alleged anti-Semitism in the Labor Party Party ”, thus the charity.

London and Manchester

Two-thirds of the incidents were recorded in Greater London (947) and Greater Manchester (223) – where two of the largest Jewish communities are in the UK, according to the report.

About 327 (18%) were registered in Barnet, the London district with the largest Jewish population in the UK, the findings said.

David Delew, general manager of the charity, said: “It is clear that both social media and mainstream politics are places where anti-Semitism and racism must be driven out, and things need to improve in the future.”

Council of Deputies of British President-President Marie van der Zyl said the findings were “deeply depressing” and added: “Undoubtedly, the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis in the Labor Party has affected the numbers and they will be Jews cause great concern in this country.

“In general it must be emphasized that Britain remains a happy place for its Jewish community.

“However, we call on the political leaders of the country – in all parties – to fight the evil of anti-Jewish racism and to make this a fair, safe and respectful society for all.”

Interior Minister Priti Patel described the findings as “terrible” and added: “I urge more cooperation, both within the government, police, courts and community groups, to remove this shameful stain on our society.”

A PvdA spokeswoman said: “It is deeply worrying that anti-Semitism is increasing in our society and in other countries.

“We thank the Community Security Trust for the essential work it does to raise awareness and confront anti-Semitism and to support and support Jewish communities.

“Anti-Semitism does not belong in the PvdA and we are taking more decisive action than ever before, and more than any other political party, to eradicate this intolerance and racism.”

