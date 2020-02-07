Record high temperature of more than 18C recorded for Antarctica

Advertisement

The continent of Antarctica has recorded its highest temperature ever, with a research station that for the time being recorded 18.3C (64.94F)

The reading beats the previous record on the southernmost continent of the earth of 17.5C (63.5F) in March 2015 with 0.8C, according to the Argentine station Esperanza, which collected the data.

The tweet that reported the news of the meteorological association of Argentina was shared by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the United Nations.

The Antarctic Peninsula, the northwestern tip near South America, is one of the fastest warming regions on earth, with temperatures that have risen by nearly 3C (5.4F) in the last 50 years, according to the WMO.

Approximately 87% of the west coast glaciers have “withdrawn” during those five decades and have shown an “accelerated retreat” over the past 12 years, it added.

Professor James Renwick, a climate scientist at Victoria University of Wellington, told the Guardian Australia that the WMO committee would probably meet again to ratify the new record.

He told the newspaper: “The reading is impressive, because it was only five years ago that the previous record was set and this is almost one degree Celsius higher. It is a sign of the warming that has happened there and is much faster than the global average.

“It is surprising to have a new record that is fast, but who knows how long that will last? Maybe not that long. “

Esperanza, located near the northern tip of the peninsula, has been collecting data since 1961.

The lecture breaks the 2015 record for the Antarctic continent, defined as the main continental land mass and adjacent islands by the WMO.

The record for the Antarctic region – defined as all land and ice south of 60 degrees latitude – is 19.8C (67.64F) recorded on Signy Island in January 1982, the WMO said.

