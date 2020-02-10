Record 209 mph gusts seem to be a mistake, forecast

Advertisement

A record potential gust of 209mph recorded at the top of a California peak seems more unlikely after further study, forecasters from the National Weather Service announced on Monday.

The wind blast from a cold storm moving south across the state was captured Sunday at around 7:45 am in the morning by an instrument at 9186 feet at the top of Kirkwood Mountain, south of Lake Tahoe. If accurate, the wind would have broken the record wind speed for the state of 199 mph established in 2017.

But forecasters now suspect the sensor was not working properly, said Cory Mueller, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

“It doesn’t seem realistic after looking at the wind sensor,” he said. “He was reporting strong winds when we saw lighter winds and higher humidity than we actually knew. We believe that the sensor was not working properly. ”

Upon closer examination, the 209 mph wind gusts reported at Kirkwood appear questionable. The station seems to have multiple errors, including 92% relative humidity during strong winds. In addition, the wind seems to have been exceptionally strong in recent days at this station #cawx

– NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 9, 2020

On Sunday, the second highest wind gust – reaching 125 mph – occurred at the alpine summit at an altitude of 8,483 feet. Mueller said this reading seems accurate.

Although they may not have broken records, the winds across much of the state were significant this weekend. According to SFist, a window on the 41st floor of the leaning Millennium Tower in San Francisco broke in the midst of strong winds. Strong night winds also knocked over a tree, which landed on power lines in Altadena. On Monday, gusts overturned a big rig on the 15 Freeway in Fontana.

The cold winter storm breezes, which recovered much of its moisture from the Pacific Ocean as it made its way to southern California over the weekend, are expected to persist until Tuesday morning.

The mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties expect potentially damaging gusts between 55 and 65 mph until Monday afternoon. Coastal regions of the two counties could see gusts up to 45 mph, said Lisa Phillips, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Oxnard.

Even larger explosions – up to 70 mph – are planned for Interstate 5. The meteorological service has issued a wind warning for the mountains of Ventura County until 9 p.m. Tuesday, warning of gusts that could make driving difficult and could cause tree branches to explode, resulting in power outages. High winds monitoring is also in effect for higher elevations in Los Angeles County until Tuesday morning.

“The chances of rain are expected to be clear from the area this morning, and then we will continue to have strong winds for the area,” said Phillips. “They will sort of decrease tonight, then overnight they will start again.”

Snow levels are also expected to drop to 2,500 feet in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which means local mountains may see a new layer of powder. The San Gabriel Mountains should receive 3 to 6 inches of snow, while the Antelope Valley could see up to an inch. Snow accumulations in the vineyard are also possible, according to forecasters.

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Monday for higher elevations in Los Angeles County, including Acton, Mt. Wilson and Sandberg. Mountain High at Wrightwood reported between 4 and 6 inches of snow early Monday, said Phillips.

Despite the cool conditions in the mountains, much of Los Angeles County is expected to warm up, with temperatures in the low 70s for much of the week.