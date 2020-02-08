Advertisement

“Real power is – I don’t even want to use the word – fear.”

This sentence could have been written by Niccolò Machiavelli. It was spoken by Donald Trump in March 2016 when Trump was just a candidate for the US Presidency, and these words now appear as the epitome of Bob Woodward’s book Fear: Trump in the White House.

Can a more disgusting introduction to our topic be imagined? If we’re tempted to assign Machiavelli the words spoken by Donald Trump, it’s not just because many Western leaders have long strengthened their sense of their own power by adopting a cynical and crafty tone in the belief in power The Last Word in Machiavellian thinking. That’s because we literally don’t know what to think of Machiavelli. Should we admire him or not, is he with us or against us and is he still our contemporary or does he tell ancient history?

My little book doesn’t pretend to answer these questions. It is also not aimed at those who will read it to feel that they are on their side – whether that side is responsible to justice or power. On the contrary, this book tries to stay in this uncomfortable zone of thought, in which one’s own vagueness is seen as the real place of politics.

At this point, I should give some explanations – who is speaking to whom? I don’t consider myself a historian of political ideas, but I approached Machiavelli a decade ago and addressed him in an essay on simultaneity with Leonardo da Vinci. Unexpectedly, I found Machiavelli useful guidance and support – I would almost say, a loyal friend whose intelligence never let me down.

My conversations with Machiavelli became more regular and fruitful as I approached topics where the Florentine author was the most clearly visible analyst in his day. This happened first when I explored the political importance of Quattrocento architecture. Machiavelli taught me to see it less as a representation of power than as a machine for generating political emotions: conviction in the public buildings of the republican city-states; and intimidation in the fortifications that the princes built to keep these states in check. In any case, Machiavelli proved to be a worthy brother in arms who, because he had lit his time, lit ours – proved himself to be a contemporary in the best sense.

In the summer of 2016, I gave a series of daily lectures on French public service broadcasting in which I tried to express this Machiavellian thinking ability to sharpen our understanding of the present. My little book collects those texts that, in their biting brevity and direct address, try to harmonize with Machiavelli in terms of style – not just his spelling, but his art of thinking, which brings the fusion of poetry and politics to the point.

Only one of these lectures was not broadcast on the France Inter network in summer 2016. The fifth dealt with Machiavelli’s reading of Lucretius’ De natura rerum, “a dangerous and dissimilar book that gets the world out of joint”. The episode was scheduled to air on Friday July 15, but was swallowed up by the sadness, rage, and dizziness that followed the terrorist attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice on July 14, the French national holiday, when 86 more people were killed than 400 wounded. Although this book brings the text back to its original place, there is still a gap in the continuing stamp of fear.

In 1975 JGA Pocock defined the “Machiavellian moment” in which daylight prevails between a republic and its values

Have I therefore decided to give high priority to the American edition of the Book of Politics of Fear? Not only. As I write this foreword, I remember a dialogue I had with political scientist Corey Robin, who in 2004 wrote an extensive book called Fear: The History of a Political Idea.

“One day the war on terrorism will end,” he wrote. All wars do it. And if it is, we will still live in fear: not from terrorism or radical Islam, but from the domestic rulers that fear left behind. “Our discussion, which led to the publication of L’exercice de la peur: usages politiques d’une émotion in 2015, asked whether the American type of fear could be exported all over the world.

Of course, we addressed Hobbes, De Tocqueville and Hannah Arendt, but also Machiavelli, who kept asking about the fears of the government: What really scares them? When justice is no longer effective (or when corruption crimes are no longer punished) and when political violence is no longer a threat, there is nothing to fear from those who rule shamelessly, i.e. from a mood in which they are not about and that nobody is on hand to balance. Then what will happen to the Republic? This question inevitably arises when there is fear of democracy because the Republic will lose its stability if it no longer reflects a peaceful balance between the various fears that divide it.

In 1975 JGA Pocock defined this loss of balance as the “Machiavellian moment” in which daylight prevails between a republic and its values. American historians have since associated Machiavelli’s name with this form of political crisis, a practice that I followed in this book. And today we are undoubtedly experiencing another Machiavellian moment and bringing the Florentine author back to the core of American reality.

Machiavelli, who lived in unstable times, was very aware that the old political lexicon that Aristotle had inherited from the Middle Ages no longer served him adequately. He defined the task of the intellectual as a kind of determination towards the truth – unaffected by the glare of the words “to go straight to the real truth of the matter”.

This experience, which is deeply Machiavellian, appears again and again in history when the words for political statements are out of date. What do we do when we are dealing with opponents whom we cannot name? We call them “fascists” for lack of a better name – just like in the medieval communities of Italy, people called the gentlemen “tyrants”. We intend to confuse, shame and bring them down if we should actually examine what they are saying about their fascist potential. One thing is certain: when we use words from the past, we show our inability to understand the present.

Since the summer of 2016, every political forecast has systematically proven to be wrong in France, but also in the United States and elsewhere. In recent years, the public’s perverse delight in contradictory pollsters who restrict voters’ choices by portraying developments as predetermined has apparently turned into vengefulness. If you just look at the election results, from the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote on June 23, 2016 to remaining in the European Union to the election of Donald Trump to the US Presidency on November 8 of the same year, the qualità dei tempi clearly reversed storms.

The results for the French election cycle from January 2017 were similarly astounding. After a series of exceptional circumstances that successively eliminated all expected candidates – either chosen as favorites or as dead certainties – the election conferred the presidency on Emmanuel Macron, a man, who wrote an essay on Machiavelli in his philosophical youth. When a journalist asked me about this campaign, which was so characteristic of the boldness of the prince’s author, I described Macron lightly as “Machiavelli in reverse,” which meant that the French president had given up political philosophy. Machiavelli chose philosophy when politics let him down.

How important is a virtuoso political cunning like Machiavelli to us? If he was nothing more than the crafty and unscrupulous strategist portrayed by enemy posterity, then not much at all. In these troubled times, when the stutterers cannot be heard from those who speak about the future, the trend prediction experts are the last to reduce the vagueness in political life to a minimum by few elementary rules of collective action. The simplicity of these rules has everything to do with the lack of imagination of the experts.

Machiavelli is the thinker of alternatives who breaks down every situation into an “either / or” and forms an intersection of meanings at every stage of historical development. But when he is captivating, it is because he lets us see how the social energy of political configurations always emerges from the clean constructs in which they should get stuck. His sentences always run away with him; he barely explained that there are only two avenues when he goes on a third. If we want to find out whether a particular political situation will develop in one way or another, it is worth considering that it is supported by a general movement that has already taken place. Perhaps this is what many European and other nations around the world can expect: they are so concerned about an impending disaster that they do not understand when it has already happened.

People who view the story primarily as tragic always felt that the scenes of our disorder could have come from a ghostly Shakespeare. But when “the grotesque wheels of power” (in Michel Foucault’s phrase) starts to move, it seems that the coarsening of public discourse that we are now experiencing began on a less high stage – nothing more than misleadingly named it Feature of Trumpian America known as “reality TV”. There, a general disregard for the “actual truth of the matter” was patiently encouraged. It was not the first time that the upcoming policy had its beginning in fiction.

That’s why there was such a keen interest in George Orwell’s nineteen eighty-four in the U.S. in 2017. Literature does not predict the future more than it protects us from its threats. It warns in the sense that it gives the warning of a catastrophe that generally does not or does not occur as one had imagined. Since 1984 we have come and gone without confirming Orwell’s dystopian predictions, we have stopped reading his novel as a harbinger or preview of a totalitarian regime. At the present time, we know that totalitarianism is a category that is not intended to describe a political reality as much as to put that reality into a predetermined form – for example, at the end of World War II, when the liberal democracies were intended to demonstrate that communism would persecute National Socialism in a different way.

Gramsci read how Machiavelli replaced “Prince” with “Party”. We could read Orwell and replace “Party” with “Prince”

In a way, totalitarianism is a political fiction. It had its first trial in George Orwell’s 1949 fable and was then subjected to theoretical analysis by Hannah Arendt in 1951. We now know that what came after what is preserved today took its place without being given a name. Orwell imagined the tyranny of a “Ministry of Truth”, but that didn’t happen, and we still don’t know if it’s good or bad. “The party told you to reject the evidence for your eyes and ears,” says Orwell’s hero Winston Smith in 1984. And: “Not only the validity of the experience, but the existence of external reality has been tacitly denied.” The novel describes the ability of propaganda to trigger a receptive space in people by undermining reality and sensory experiences. “Evidence of the eyes and ears,” to which Orwell refers, could be common sense. it could also be the sixth sense Machiavelli spoke of, people’s accessory knowledge of what dominates them.

Admittedly, it wasn’t the party imagined by anti-totalitarian writers that spoke when White House press spokesman Sean Spicer said, “We never want to lie to you,” before adding, “Sometimes we can’t be facts agree. “It is not a party, but it is something else that we cannot name, a fiction that takes shape under our eyes. And what we need to understand is: what kind of takeover of the body and how can our own society come to embody outrageousness? Gramsci las Machiavelli’s “The Prince” and replaced the word “Prince” with the word “Party.” Again we could read Orwell and replace “Party” with “Prince” Machiavelli should not be read in the present but in the future.

Should we look in Machiavelli’s work for the art of finding our way through our disagreements, or instead for the ability of the dominants to recognize the science of their rule? And in this case, why not watch his theater, his stories, even his love poetry?

I tried in the summer of 2016 to reconstruct Machiavelli’s face, which is hidden by the mask of Machiavellianism. and if it turned out that this face was as changeable as a storm-swept sky, it was because its owner had little time to choose between its different talents. They all brought him back to his art of naming what happened with precision, his ability to relentlessly take stock and to combine poetry and politics inseparably.

What does it mean to spend more time with Machiavelli three years later? Perhaps the same sense that Walter Benjamin attributed to the ambition of history: “To articulate the past historically does not mean to recognize it as it really was.” It means to take a memory while being in a moment of danger flashes. “