Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, Part 3 Summary: Camille on trial

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

As Lisa Vanderpump was strikingly absent, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills part 3 of the reunification cleared up her disappointment with a defensive Camille – not that she didn’t deserve it.

We decide that Camille storms off the set and almost tears off her costume to get rid of her microphone. She sobs Andy behind the scenes of how “bad” all women are in her direction, along with Denise, and Andy explains: “Actually, you just mentioned that you don’t like her and she or he is boring.” (Camille doubles in the “boring” half, by the way.) The other women are confused; Kyle says she’s like “Season 1 Camille, Occasions Ten.” (Which, when you consider season 1 Camille, basically says one thing!) Camille finally comes back and tells how “she actually did harm”, what they talked about her wedding ceremony. However, when Teddi reminds her of all the terrible things Camille has said about her, Camille sniffs that so much has happened in her life that she can’t be expected to remember every little insult she puts out , OK then!

Advertisement

Andy tells Camille why she doesn’t like Denise and brings up her passionate protection for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Oh, RHOBH is getting political!) We seem to be making it with Camille and Denise after examining that each of their properties has been destroyed in the current California wildfires … until Camille mocked that Denise would not perceive her pain as the result of theirs “Rental apartment” (wheezing!) Was not completely destroyed by the flame. Camille, on her credit score, has “no answer” for saying such terrible expenses and falls into sobs when Lisa Rinna hugs and consoles her. (Man, if Lisa Rinna is the mannequin of constant maturity, the problems have clearly gone away.)

At the end, Camille will take a breather, even though we are close to the reunion on this level and Andy is clearly greedy for topics. We take another look at all the fabulous holidays the women spent on Bravo with their private jets and French castles. (Kyle had Postmates deliver a $ 10,000 Rolex for dinner? What do you guess?) It was a pleasure when Erika insisted she keep doing her personal shopping: “They know me at Vons. ”Yes, let me see this membership card that I will introduce myself to, Miss Jayne.

We can’t take a long time hammering Lisa Vanderpump, can we? Andy reveals footage of her ridiculous lie detector, and the women roll their eyes. Kyle insists that she followed the polygraph earlier than we saw on TV. “If the cameras are confirmed, they are incredibly efficient,” says Erika. The Radar editor even interfered to verify that LVP wasn’t the offer for Radar’s Dorit tales … but that just means that LVP and the Radar editor are closed friends, Kyle insists! Therefore, everything Vanderpump does is unhealthy and evil and inappropriate. Acquired it.

We then get a long montage of Kyle and Lisa’s friendship, from the giggling highs to the screeching lows we’ve seen this season. Kyle tears it up to see it and says it is “unfortunate” to see where they are – but she doesn’t seem to apologize and want to fix fences, both. Andy (fairly rough) opens Kyle’s birthday reward for Lisa: a scorching pink belt from Manolo Blahnik. It is, as everyone agrees, very LVP. You handle topics – finally! – by taking a ball with tequila photos … and after Lisa Rinna has quickly put her down, she also takes Erikas and her down! Drunken Rinna without end! Until next season, everyone!

Ideas acquired for today’s RHOBH meeting? Write a comment below.