Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, Part 2 Review: Dog Fight

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Sure, the infamous Puppygate scandal was completely redesigned when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunited this week. However, the girls also completely prevented various problems such as cats and dogs.

The second part of Tuesday begins with the middle of the investigation. Dorit shares her harmful feelings when Teddi focuses on her. Teddi admits that her actions were “silly”, but Andy urges Dorit if she doesn’t regret simply returning Lucy Lucy apple juice to Vanderpump Canines. Dorit insists that she thought the dog was “a loving house”, but Camille happily turns the knife by asking again why she didn’t just carry her again. Kyle, of course, defends Dorit (something Lisa Vanderpump has to do), stresses that she didn’t hand the dog over to a “killing home,” and says that all of the shelters are equipped for euthanasia – no, really, Kyle, are not killing homes but it doesn’t – and Dorit says Lucy is “in no danger of being knocked down”. It’s actually a reduction.

Teddi is put on the defensive, though if Andy records his claim, he is by no means lying… whereupon she proves her dishonesty. “Weren’t you still lying?” He asks emphatically, including “You are lying about lying.” (Rattling, Andy!) Camille is having fun with all of this in the best way. They come across John Blizzard, the LVP employee, and whether or not she should have fired him for his Puppygate function. “She couldn’t hear him because he was doing what he was asked to do,” Kyle sniffs. “He has a lot of information.” Hmmm … right, that’s a really loaded statement, isn’t it? We also get a quick overview of every housewife’s justified suffering, since apparently everyone is sued by someone … and also about the body image points and the secrets and techniques of every housewife’s cosmetic surgery? Boy, Andy is actually scratching the bottom of the barrel this year, right?

Advertisement

Then Kyle and Teddi’s new BFF appearance is confirmed by a montage that shows how Kyle puts Teddi on and does her make-up for her … her basic single white feminine scenario. Camille intervenes to call her friendship “creepy” and to say that Teddi has been “in Kyle’s ass” all season. She just wants to have the opportunity to chat with her outdated good friend Kyle without Teddi stepping in … and of course Teddi intervenes when she mentions this. These two don’t seem to love each other very much, but Camille has more than enough femininity to share with your entire class. She goes to Denise for the lunch she had with Brandi Glanville, which Camille thinks is the straw that broke LVPs again. Brandi is Vanderpump’s “arch enemy”, says Camille and Lisa was devastated when she laughed at her with a housewife.

But Camille, didn’t you just enjoy Lisa’s unhealthy breath and the gums waning earlier this season? (“That was a joke! And you all laughed too!”) This leads directly to a montage of Camille speaking behind the back of an individual, whereupon she pedals back and the women pounce on her because of her double-faced face. However, Camille believes they all have the same factor and calls Dorit “such an excuse” while she is at it. When Dorit asks why she was invited to her wedding ceremony at all, Camille snaps again: “That was a manufactory … I didn’t have to invite girls (of you) to my wedding ceremony.” (Andy, as Bravo’s management consultant, is obliged to remind Camille: “You have energy about yourself.”) However, Camille refuses to “ruin” her after her marriage and to all of them as “the witches of Eastwick” describe . “(Catchy!)

She goes back to Denise about her stupid arguments about Teddi, who insulted Camille’s daughter, and Denise, who curses at the entrance of her children. Camille literally foams in her mouth, and Denise advises her: “You might want to take a second because that’s not a good thing.” Camille decides that this is all “a gimmick” and storms off the set. A confused Denise stays behind and asks: “Is she on something? … she is crazy.” Subsequent time, in part 3: Camille says with tears that “you girls really are harmed”. However, they all yell at anyway.

Ideas acquired for today’s RHOBH meeting? Write a comment below.