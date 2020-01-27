Ray Donovan Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Mickey Jailed, Bunchy Healed and More

Advertisement

Ray Donovan immediately sends Mickey Donovan back to prison.

After offering a quick summary of the bloody final of season 6, the primary teaser trailer for the seventh season of the Showtime drama (set on November 17) presents a fleeting sneak peak over the new episodes. The most important thing is the contemporary images: Jon Voight’s fugitive alter ego – who had been on the run for almost the entire last season – is behind bars again, Pooch Corridor’s Daryl has a brand new curiosity and Eddie Marsan’s Terry starts an “unconventional therapeutic alternative , according to the official logline.

As previously reported, Josh Hamilton (13 causes why) Kerry Condon (higher name Saul) and Louisa Krause (The Girlfriend Expertise) will put season 7 in recurring roles. Hamilton plays Kevin Sullivan, a billionaire magnate whose dark operations can affect Ray’s venture, while Condon will paint Molly Sullivan, Kevin’s sister and supervisor of the high-profile companies of the Sullivan household. In the meantime, Krause will address the role of Liberty, a tempting healer and supplier of other medications, which Terry presents the aforementioned therapeutic alternative.

In the meantime, the brand new season finds Liev Schreiber’s titular fixer along with his psychiatrist “making progress” (Alan Alda, who again criticizes his 6th season), while fighting with fellow returning visitor star Zach Grenier’s mayor Feratti, whose “corruption is a bit Mickey’s previous weather in New York. “

Season 7 of Ray Donovan will premiere Sunday, November 17, 8 / 7c.

