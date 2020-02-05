Ray Donovan Cancels Sans Closure: 10 Questions Forever Unanswered

Advertisement

Ray Donovan’s shock cancellation means that the seventh season finale should now take place as the showtime drama collection finale is played out. And that may all be effective and good if the episode had even shown a minimum of completion. Sadly, “You’ll Don’t Stroll Alone,” which aired on January 19, left the fate of virtually all characters in the air.

Showtime confirmed on Tuesday that the drama with Liev Schreiber’s front will no longer be shown in season eight, and told TVLine in a press release: “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has ended his run at Showtime. We are proud that the collection ended in such a robust audience and with such solid attention. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Showrunner David Hollander and the entire solidity and crew, previous and current, for his or her dedicated work. “

While the supporters mourn the demise of the present, we complain in the attached gallery about the 10 largest unsolved storytelling mysteries left behind by the present (click here to enter directly).,

