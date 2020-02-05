Ray Donovan canceled at Showtime - Sunriseread

Advertisement

The fixer was damaged: Ray Donovan was canceled after seven seasons, TVLine found out.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan ended his Showtime run,” the taxi driver told TVLine in a press release. “We are proud that the sequence ended in such a strong audience and under such strong observation. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and all of your previous and current blacksmiths and crew for his dedicated work. “

It was widely believed that the long-time Showtime drama was suspended for an eighth and remaining season – that was until the captain-in-chief Liev Schreiber published a cryptic message on social media. After the seventh season cliffhanger-y finale, Schreiber thanked his followers on Instagram on January 21st for his “outpouring of affection and support for our smithy and crew” before speaking to the elephant in the room: I know, the big one Everyone’s question is whether there should be a season 8 or not. The fact is, it’s in (Showtime) ‘s arms. So if you want additional information, contact them … and let them know how you feel. Both methods were a great experience and we can thank you all for it now. “

Advertisement

Schreiber’s message arrived on our sister website a week after the confirmation of Showtime’s co-president, Gary Levine. Deadline: Ray Donovan “was nearing the top of his run,” including the fact that a renewal decision could be taken weeks in the next few days. “

Levine further noted that the sequence should last “approximately seven or eight seasons” all the time.

Ray Donovan had an average of 932,000 viewers (in “Reside + Similar Day”) in its seventh season, which was just a 3 percent drop from season six in season 5.

TVLine’s cable renewal scorecard was up to date to mimic Ray D’s death.

You recognize the exercise: Share your eulogies and / or outrage in the feedback below.