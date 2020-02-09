Raptors escape Nets to extend the club's best winning streak

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter when the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 119-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA on Saturday, February 8 ( Sunday, February 9, Filipino Time).

Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the free throw won by 22 seconds for Toronto, who also won 10 home games in a row.

The Raptors missed an 18-point lead in the second half, leaving the guest networks 35 seconds before Siakam converted the free throw.

Terence Davis scored 20 points, Matt Thomas had the best 15 of his career and Serge Ibaka scored 12 in victory.

Caris LeVert had 37 points for Brooklyn, Spencer Dinwiddie 21 points and 11 assists, DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who won 5 of their last 7 games.

Toronto won the first three games of the season.

The Raptors won despite playing without all-star guard Kyle Lowry, who missed the competition with whiplash.

“Unfortunately, at this point we have enough experience in this area,” said VanVleet about winning without Lowry. “We had a lot of people on the road this year. We don’t really think about it.”

The Raptors had a lead of 18 points in the 3rd quarter and 12 reached 4th place.

VanVleet’s jump shot extended the lead to 6, but the Nets responded with 4 points and cut the lead to two.

Another leap shot by LeVert brought the game to 118: 118 before Siakam scored one of two free throws. LeVert and Harris missed a shot to finish the game.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple doubles and Brook Lopez ended the Milwaukee season with 23 points with a 112-95 win.

Reigning league man MVP Antetokounmpo finished a triple double and delivered 19 points, 18 rebounds and 9 assists for Milwaukee, who has won 13 of his last 14 competitions.

Antetokounmpo ended his series of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and 6 assists.

Khris Middleton scored 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe and Wesley Matthews also scored double digits for Milwaukee and scored 18 and 12 points, respectively.

Nikola Vucevic collected 21 points and 14 rebounds for his team-leading 26th double double for Magic, who have lost their eighth game in the past nine.

Milwaukee started the third quarter with a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 72:46. Orlando made a short-lived comeback to halve the fourth quarter deficit, but the bucks had control of the rest of the way.

“We have to keep playing good basketball,” said Antetokounmpo. “We were 27 and they came back, reduced the lead to 11. We’re just trying to win quarter by quarter.”

