'Rappler yesterday, ABS-CBN today. Who's next? '

MANILA, Philippines – A group of artists criticized the Office of Attorney General (OSG) after his head Jose Calida filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN’s right to vote.

The Free the Artist Movement (FAM) said on Monday February 10 that the House of Representatives “should be left alone without pressure to deal with upcoming house bills related to the ABS-CBN franchise.”

Signatories to the declaration include Jaime Fabregas, Angel Aquino, John Arcilla, Bart Guingona, Lui Quiambao-Manansala, Amador Pinky, Bituin Escalante, Leo Rialp, Neil Daza, Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee, Josef Nanding, Mae Paner, Dwight Gaston, Jun Sabayton, Sue Prado, Alemberg Ang, Angeli Bayani, Arthur Acuna, Monique Wilson, Bodgie Pascua, Ian Lomongo, Sari Dalena, Mackoy Villaroman, Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo, Sol Cruz and Chai Fonacier.

ABS-CBN is the largest media network in the country with a media franchise that expires at the end of March 2020.

“It is ironic that the constitution that this government wants to change is now being used to curb media outfits that are said to violate mass media foreign ownership restrictions,” the group said, referring to Calida’s arguments in the petition.

In his petition, Calida argued that ABS-CBN was illegally implementing its franchise by allegedly offering paid programs without government approval; and by supposedly allowing foreign ownership of the company.

Calida cited Filipino depository receipts in his argument against ABS-CBN. Calida argued the same thing in his arguments against Rappler.

ABS-CBN has claimed that they have not violated their franchise regulations and all of their broadcast offers have been approved by the government.

The group, which repeated calls from other groups of journalists, warned of the greater impact of Calida’s actions: the current government’s efforts to threaten media freedom in the Philippines.

“These steps against media companies should make the public genuinely concerned and anxious. All of this has a hidden agenda. Who will be the new owner of these valued ABS-CBN franchises and other media companies under attack?” The group said.

The FAM, formerly known as Task Force ChaCha, is a group that submitted position papers to the constitution, media working conditions, and censorship prior to Congress.

“However, we have recognized the need to be more public if this helps to have more discussions about issues that affect our whole life, so we encourage our industry peers to share their opinions on the issue to express, “it said.

The Supreme Court has since directed ABS-CBN to answer Calida’s petition. – Rappler.com